Centennial gets offense going in second half at Superior
Centennial gets offense going in second half at Superior

SUPERIOR-They are called trap games.

They usually take place after an emotional win the night before and the Centennial Broncos were walking into just that type of a situation on Saturday night at Superior.

Centennial took down their rival the Milford Eagles on Friday night and came into Superior against the 3-2 Wildcats with a 4-0 mark.

Centennial struggled in the first half as they trailed Superior at the half 26-17, but finally got things untracked both offensively and defensively in the second half to come away with the 47-40 win in girls SNC action.

Centennial head coach Jake Polk said that he was worried that the girls might overlook Superior and reminded them several times before the game.

“We were coming off a tough game against Milford the night before and I was fearful that tired legs and a two-hour bus ride to Superior would result in poor energy,” said Polk. “My fears proved correct and we got off to a slow start and dug ourselves a hole. We warned the team before the game that we can't overlook them and that we needed to bring the energy early on in the game and not have a lull in production. After we gathered ourselves and stepped up our play, we were able to rally and seal a win in the end and get out of a tough week 3-0 against three tough conference opponents.”

Superior led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to nine points at the half.

In the second half the Broncos got their legs under them, won the third quarter 12-4 and pulled to within one at 30-29.

Centennial’s 18-10 third quarter scoring spree resulted in the seven-point win.

The Broncos were led by Asia Nisly with 15, Kate Hirschfeld added 12 and Kiley Rathjen chipped in with eight. Hirschfeld led the Broncos to a 31-27 rebounding edge with eight boards and Nisly added seven.

Superior junior Shayla Meyer kept the Wildcats in the game scoring 23 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field and she also had a team and game high 14 rebounds.

Superior was 17 of 46 from the field as compared to the Broncos 15 of 42.

Centennial was 16 of 30 at the foul stripe and the Wildcats went just 5 of 16.

Centennial is back in action at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament starting Tuesday, December 29 and ending on the 30th.

Centennial (5-0)           6      11      12      18-47

Superior (3-3)              9      17        4     10-40

