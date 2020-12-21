Centennial gets offense going in second half at Superior

SUPERIOR-They are called trap games.

They usually take place after an emotional win the night before and the Centennial Broncos were walking into just that type of a situation on Saturday night at Superior.

Centennial took down their rival the Milford Eagles on Friday night and came into Superior against the 3-2 Wildcats with a 4-0 mark.

Centennial struggled in the first half as they trailed Superior at the half 26-17, but finally got things untracked both offensively and defensively in the second half to come away with the 47-40 win in girls SNC action.

Centennial head coach Jake Polk said that he was worried that the girls might overlook Superior and reminded them several times before the game.