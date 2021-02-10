C-2 No. 5 Cross County runs away with win over East Butler

STROMSBURG – Ten players found the scoring column for the Cross County Cougars boys basketball team in its 65-36 win over the East Butler Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Class C-2 No. 5-rated Cougars improved to 18-3 with the win and will travel to Exeter on Friday to play Exeter-Milligan (6-14).

Cross County led 17-4 at the end of the opening quarter and 33-10 at halftime. East Butler never got on track enough in the second half to make a dent in the Cougars’ lead.

Cory Hollinger led Cross County with 16 points while Isaac Noyd added nine and Shayden Lundstrom eight. Three others – Alex Noyd, Lincoln Kelley and Wyatt Troudt – each scored six for head coach Jimmy Blex’s team.