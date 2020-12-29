C-2 No. 2 Clarkson-Leigh rolls to a 64-42 win over Fillmore Central

SHELBY-The Clarkson-Leigh Patriots used a 24-6 first quarter scoring run to establish a huge lead and were never threatened in the 64-42 win over Fillmore Central in the first round of the Shelby-Rising City Holiday Classic.

The Patriots (9-0) and rated No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald C-2 rankings were led in scoring by junior Kennedy Settje with 25 points; freshman Chloe Hanel added 15 while senior Kayden Schumacher posted 12 points.

The Fillmore Central Panthers (2-6) cut into the 18-point first quarter lead with a 12-9 run in the second quarter, but the Patriots extended their cushion to 51-27 at the end of the third quarter with an 18-9 scoring burst.

No individual or team stats were available for the Fillmore Central team.

The Panthers will be back in action today at the tournament in the consolation game.

Fillmore Central returns to regular season play when they host the Central City Bison on January 7.

Fillmore Central (2-6) 6 12 9 15-42

Clarkson-Leigh (9-0) 24 9 18 13-64