Broncos roll to second win of the week

DEWITT - The Class C-2 No. 3 Centennial Broncos put their Saturday game on ice early at Tri County jumping to a commanding 22-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The score didn’t get any better for the host Tri County Trojans as Centennial led 47-12 at the half and cruised to the 66-28 win in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action.

The Broncos were 27 of 54 from the field for 50 percent and knocked down 8 of 21 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The Broncos were 4 of 10 at the free throw line.

Leading Centennial in scoring was senior Kate Hirschfeld with 16 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and five steals. Senior Daylee Dey added 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting and she was 1 of 3 on 3-point attempts.

Both Kierra Green and Jaycee Stuhr finished the game with eight points.

Senior Jaci Opfer added six points and led the Broncos with nine rebounds.

No team or individual stats were available for the Trojans.