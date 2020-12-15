Broncos roll to second win of the week

DEWITT - The Class C-2 No. 3 Centennial Broncos put their Saturday game on ice early at Tri County jumping to a commanding 22-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The score didn’t get any better for the host Tri County Trojans as Centennial led 47-12 at the half and cruised to the 66-28 win in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action.
The Broncos were 27 of 54 from the field for 50 percent and knocked down 8 of 21 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The Broncos were 4 of 10 at the free throw line.
Leading Centennial in scoring was senior Kate Hirschfeld with 16 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and five steals. Senior Daylee Dey added 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting and she was 1 of 3 on 3-point attempts.
Both Kierra Green and Jaycee Stuhr finished the game with eight points.
Senior Jaci Opfer added six points and led the Broncos with nine rebounds.
No team or individual stats were available for the Trojans.
“We had a lot that we needed to improve on from our first game of the season, but we focused on just one and tried to amplify our strengths as well. We wanted to be better with our pressure and trust each other's help defense. We wanted to continue to bring positivity, energy, and selfless basketball,” said Centennial head coach Jake Polk. “The girls brought the juice from the tip and left no doubt. The game was out of hand by halftime and we were able to play a lot of girls again, while accomplishing what we needed to do to get ready for the upcoming week against three tough conference opponents.”
The Broncos will travel to Fairbury tonight and host the Milford Eagles in their home opener on Friday.
Centennial (2-0) 22 23 7 14- 66
Tri-County (0-5) 4 8 7 9- 28
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!