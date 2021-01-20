Broncos keep rolling, improve to 14-1

UTICA-The Centennial Broncos pulled away in the third quarter on Tuesday night and went on to the post the 48-23 win over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in girls Southern Nebraska Conference play.

Centennial, rated as the No. 6 team in the Omaha World-Herald ratings led the 5-9 Wolverines 19-15 at the half, but after a 22-4 third quarter run win No. 14 was in the books for the Broncos.

Centennial outscored Wilber-Clatonia 29-8 in the second half.

Senior Kate Hirschfeld paced the Broncos with 12 points and scoring nine each was Asia Nisly and Jaci Opfer.

Centennial was 20 of 61 from the field and just 4 of 21 on three-point attempts. They were 4 of 5 at the foul line.

No individual or team stats were available for the Wolverines.

Centennial will host Centura next Tuesday night.

Wilber-Clatonia (5-9) 8 7 4 4-23

Centennial (14-1) 15 4 22 7-48