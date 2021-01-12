Broncos improve to 10-1 with 50-25 win at Raymond Central

RAYMOND-The Centennial Broncos coming off a huge win over Sutton on Friday night, got off to a sluggish start at Raymond Central on Saturday.

After a 9-4 first quarter, Centennial opened a 34-10 halftime lead, outscoring the host Raymond Central Mustangs 25-6 in the second quarter on their way to the 50-25 win in girls’ non-conference action.

Senior Kate Hirschfeld led the way in scoring with 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting; she led the team with seven rebounds and the senior also picked up five assists and five steals.

The Broncos got 10 points from senior Asia Nisly as she went 4 of 6 from the field and knocked down a pair of three-pointers.

Another senior Jaci Opfer had eight points and six rebounds. Kiley Rathjen also recorded six rebounds.

Centennial was 20 of 48 from the field and that included 3 of 10 on 3-pointers. The Broncos were just 7 of 25 from the free throw line.