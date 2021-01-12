Broncos improve to 10-1 with 50-25 win at Raymond Central

RAYMOND-The Centennial Broncos coming off a huge win over Sutton on Friday night, got off to a sluggish start at Raymond Central on Saturday.
After a 9-4 first quarter, Centennial opened a 34-10 halftime lead, outscoring the host Raymond Central Mustangs 25-6 in the second quarter on their way to the 50-25 win in girls’ non-conference action.
Senior Kate Hirschfeld led the way in scoring with 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting; she led the team with seven rebounds and the senior also picked up five assists and five steals.
The Broncos got 10 points from senior Asia Nisly as she went 4 of 6 from the field and knocked down a pair of three-pointers.
Another senior Jaci Opfer had eight points and six rebounds. Kiley Rathjen also recorded six rebounds.
Centennial was 20 of 48 from the field and that included 3 of 10 on 3-pointers. The Broncos were just 7 of 25 from the free throw line.
“We overcame a bit of a slow start by exploding for 25 in the second quarter to put the game away. Kate Hirschfeld had an excellent stat line with 12 points seven rebounds, six assists, five steals, and two blocks through just two and a half quarters of play,” said Centennial head coach Jake Polk. “I was proud of the girls’ execution. It's been a tough week with two physical basketball victories against David City and Sutton. Although we may have running on fumes, you couldn't really tell as the girls were working hard and making hustle plays.”