Broncos erase Wilber-Clatonia’s 12 point fourth quarter lead

UTICA-The Centennial Broncos offense woke up in just the nick of time Friday night to salvage a 34-32 win over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in boys SNC regular season action.

The Broncos went to the final eight minutes down 32-20, but held the Wolverines scoreless over the final eight minutes.

Their 14-0 run was just enough to get them by for win No. 16 of the season against five losses.

The Broncos trailed 18-9 at the half and saw that lead balloon to double digits entering the final quarter.

Centennial was led in scoring by Jake Bargen with 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field and Cooper Gierhan added 12 points.

The Broncos were 12 of 32 from the field and 5 of 13 on 3-point shots. The hosts finished 5 of 7 at the charity stripe.

No individual or team stats were available for the Wolverines.

Wilber-Clatonia (11-9) 8 10 14 0-32

Centennial (16-5) 7 2 11 14-34