Behind Beethe’s 24, Exeter-Milligan gets past Meridian
EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team improved to 4-11 on the season with a 53-35 win over Meridian at home.

Jackson Beethe led Exeter-Milligan with 24 points while Kole Svec added 13 and Marcus Krupicka 10.

The Timberwolves led 13-7 after the opening eight minutes and 22-16 at halftime. Exeter-Milligan controlled the second half, outscoring Meridian 12-7 in the third and 19-12 in the fourth.

Next up for Exeter-Milligan is a road game against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Thursday night. Then it’s the Crossroads Conference tournament on Saturday where the Timberwolves open with East Butler at 7 p.m. in Osceola.

