York Juniors topple Seward in district baseball

Cornerstone Kings to face Central City/Aurora winner Saturday night

COLUMBUS – Twice this season, the York Cornerstone Junior Kings squared off against Seward on the baseball diamond. Twice, Seward walked away with wins, outscoring York 33-11 in the two meetings.

On the opening day of the Class B4 district tournament at Pawnee Park in Columbus, however, the Kings flipped the script. York raced out to an early 5-0 lead, Parker Friedrichsen carried a no-hitter into the fourth before Seward rallied to take the lead and the Kings closed the game with five unanswered runs to advance to the winners’ bracket with a 10-6 victory.

After both sides hung a ‘0’ on the board in the first inning, York drew first blood in the top of the second. Anthony White and Freidrichsen drew walks to start the rally, and with two outs and runners on the corners, Phoenix Brown beat out an infield single to shortstop as White crossed the plate to make it 1-0 York.

The Kings added to their cushion in the third, as three consecutive singles from Kennan Dirks, White and Joe Burgess extended the lead to 3-0. A Friedrichsen single and Collin Kotschwar walk loaded the bases for Brown, who drove in a run on an RBI ground out.

A Seward wild pitch made it a 5-0 ballgame before a strikeout ended the inning.

That score held into the bottom of the fourth, when Seward – which recorded no hits through three innings – finally broke through for six runs against Friedrichsen thanks to a trio of hit batsmen, a York error, a pair of singles from Ryley Hain and Conner Matzke and Cale Gardiner’s RBI double.

York regained the lead in the top of the sixth after consecutive walks from Wyatt Gartner and Landon Sterns. A pair of balks on Hain scored Gartner and tied the game, while Logston drew a walk to put runners on the corners with nobody out.

Dirks lined out to left field, but an error on the Seward third baseman allowed Sterns to score and put the Kings back in front 7-6. A passed ball with two down tacked on another run, while Talan Hager worked around a pair of baserunners to keep Seward off the board in the bottom of the frame.

The Kings carried an 8-6 lead into the final inning, looking to add some insurance runs. Sterns and Cameron Logston drew back-to-back walks and Dirks cashed in with a line drive double into left.

Sterns scored to make it a three-run game, while White walked to load the bases. Logston raced home on a passed ball to pad the lead to 10-6, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

Seward loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Dirks fanned Kolten Loos and induced a pop up to Kotschwar at first base for the final out.

York held a 7-4 edge in hits and capitalized on a quartet of Seward errors for a pair of unearned runs.

Dirks finished 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI double, while White also turned in a multi-hit outing and went 2 for 3 with a pair of walks and two runs scored.

Brown posted half of the Kings’ four RBIs and Burgess also drove in a run.

Logston and Gartner drew three walks apiece to lead York, which showed remarkable plate discipline en route to a whopping 15 walks on the day. Kotschwar, White and Sterns also reached multiple times via the base-on-balls.

Friedrichsen earned a no-decision, allowing six runs – five earned – on two hits and a walk across 3 1/3 innings of work. The starter also fanned a trio of batters.

Hager earned the win on the bump, scattering a hit and three walks across 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with a pair of Ks. Dirks picked up the save, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one inning of action.

The Kings advance to the winners’ bracket with the victory and will face either Aurora or Central City on Saturday night at 7 p.m.