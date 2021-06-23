York Juniors pull away late, down Crete 8-3

Crete managed a pair of one-out singles, and a passed ball moved both runners over. Andersen’s errant pickoff attempt at third base allowed a run to score as Crete took a 3-2 lead. Bonnell struck out the next two batters to end the inning and minimize the damage.

York threatened in the bottom of the third as Andersen singled to lead off the inning, stole second and advanced to third on a Trent Bush ground out. Trey Richert drew a walk to put runners on the corners, but Cameron Logston struck out for the second out of the inning.

Andersen tried to score on a wild pitch, but the catcher threw to the pitcher in time to apply the tag and preserve the one-run lead.

Bonnell worked around a leadoff double in the top of the fourth to keep Crete off the board, and the York offense responded in the bottom of the frame.

Dakota Brown drew a leadoff walk and Stark walked two batters later, putting runners on first and second with one out for McCarthy. McCarthy responded with a single to load the bases for Bonnell, who grounded into a fielder’s choice to second base. However, Brown scored on the play to tie the game at three.