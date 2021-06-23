York Juniors pull away late, down Crete 8-3

YORK – The York Junior Cornerstone Kings downed Crete 8-3 on Wednesday afternoon thanks to a late rally. Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth, York scored a run apiece in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 4-3 lead. The York offense then sealed the game late with a four-run sixth inning to clinch an 8-3 win.
Crete drew first blood against York starter Garrett Bonnell in the top of the first, scoring a pair of runs on three singles to take an early 2-0 lead. The York offense immediately responded in the bottom of the inning, as Isaac Stark drew a leadoff walk and Marshall McCarthy reached on an error by the third baseman.
Bonnell stepped to the plate and delivered a two-RBI single on a ground ball to centerfield, quickly tying the game. However, three of the next four batters struck out to end the inning as York stranded a pair of runners.
Bonnell worked around a leadoff single in the top of the second thanks to a great defensive play, as catcher Parker Andersen fired a laser to Marshall McCarthy to nab the runner as he tried to steal second base. Bonnell then struck out the next batter and induced a lineout to Stark at first base to end the inning.
York managed a pair of one-out singles in the bottom of the frame but failed to capitalize, as a strikeout and fielder’s choice ended the inning.
Crete managed a pair of one-out singles, and a passed ball moved both runners over. Andersen’s errant pickoff attempt at third base allowed a run to score as Crete took a 3-2 lead. Bonnell struck out the next two batters to end the inning and minimize the damage.
York threatened in the bottom of the third as Andersen singled to lead off the inning, stole second and advanced to third on a Trent Bush ground out. Trey Richert drew a walk to put runners on the corners, but Cameron Logston struck out for the second out of the inning.
Andersen tried to score on a wild pitch, but the catcher threw to the pitcher in time to apply the tag and preserve the one-run lead.
Bonnell worked around a leadoff double in the top of the fourth to keep Crete off the board, and the York offense responded in the bottom of the frame.
Dakota Brown drew a leadoff walk and Stark walked two batters later, putting runners on first and second with one out for McCarthy. McCarthy responded with a single to load the bases for Bonnell, who grounded into a fielder’s choice to second base. However, Brown scored on the play to tie the game at three.
Trey Richert entered in relief of Bonnell in the top of the fifth. Bonnell allowed three runs – one earned – on seven hits with seven strikeouts, but he earned a no-decision as the game was tied when he left the game.
Richert worked around a one-out double to strike out the side in the top of the fifth, and Bush led off the bottom of the inning with a hit-by-pitch. He then raced from first to third on a passed ball and scored on Richert’s sacrifice fly to center field.
Logston drew a one out walk and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Nursing a 4-3 lead, Richert tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth. York entered the bottom of the sixth looking to put the game out of reach.
Stark doubled to left field to lead off the inning and promptly stole third base and then scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to 5-3. McCarthy walked and stole second, and Bonnell drove him home on an RBI single to right field. Andersen followed with a single of his own to score Bonnell, and suddenly York led 7-3.
A wild pitch brought home Andersen before Bush grounded out to second for the first out of the inning. Richert followed with a four-pitch walk before the two-hour time limit kicked into effect, ending the game and giving York an 8-3 win.
Richert pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, allowing just one hit while striking out four. At the plate, Stark, Bonnell and Andersen all recorded multi-hit games, while Stark added a pair of walks and reached base safely four times. Bonnell recorded four RBIs to lead the team, while Andersen added an RBI of his own.