It’s still a little too soon to say we’ve hit the stretch run for the MLB season with a little over a month and a half of games left to go, but the trade deadline has come and gone and things are beginning to take a little bit of shape.

Firstly, it’s becoming clearer that it was a mistake for the Yankees to stand pat at the deadline. New York is dead last in the AL East – though, yes, the East is experienced unprecedented success this season with all five teams at least three games over .500 entering Thursday’s action.

The bigger problem is that even at 59-56, the Yankees are 5.5 games out of the final playoff spot and would need to jump all four of Toronto, Seattle and Boston to sneak in as the third Wild Card team. They’re also just 4-5 since the trade deadline and just lost a series to the White Sox (47-69 in a weak AL Central).

I understand the hesitancy to push all your chips into the pot and go all-in by buying at the deadline given these factors, but it still seems to me that standing pat was not the smartest move. If you aren’t going to buy at the deadline to try and make it to October and essentially punt on the season, surely it would have made sense to then sell off a few pieces and reload for next year.

The Angels and Marlins are also in similar boats, but their situations are a wee bit different. Los Angeles is just 2-7 since the deadline – and that’s counting a pair of wins in their last two outings – and are seven games out of a postseason spot at 58-58. Yet, I can’t fully blame them for being buyers because they have the best player in several generations on their roster in Shohei Ohtani.

He’s due to become a free agent after the season, and the organization needed to do something to try and convince him to stay and play for a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2014.

Miami has similarly struggled since buying at the deadline with a 3-6 mark, but their situation is also different because the NL is very top-heavy this year. The Marlins are just four games over .500 at 60-56 and have a run differential of minus-38, but because the NL Wild Card race is so weak they’d be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Currently, Miami is half a game up on both the Cubs and Reds for the third and final wild card spot, so it’s difficult to fault them because they’re very much alive in the postseason hunt, even if they haven’t played particularly well during the second half of the season.

At the top of the standings, however, the five best teams are still humming right along. The Braves haven’t been nearly as good since the All-Star break as they were in the first half of the year, but Ronald Acuña Jr. is still humming right along on pace to record the first 30-homer, 60-steal season in MLB history and win his first NL MVP award, and Matt Olson leads the majors in runs batted in at 101 and hit his 40th dinger of the season early in Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh (4-3 Braves in the middle of the fifth as of when I sat down to write today’s column) to tie him with Ohtani for the MLB lead.

Atlanta’s offense continues to fire on all cylinders, which has been enough to offset a rotation that has struggled during the second half but recently got Max Fried back from injury and is still expecting Kyle Wright – a 20-game winner last season – back by the time the playoffs roll around. As a result, they’ve still got a three-game lead over the Orioles for the best record in baseball as the only two teams with a winning percentage over .600.

Behind them, the Rays (69-47), Dodgers (67-46) and Rangers (68-47) round out the top five teams in baseball by winning percentage, with the defending champion Astros sixth at 66-49 (.574), two games back of Texas in the AL West standings.

The Rays, Astros and Blue Jays would join AL Central leader Minnesota (60-56) in the playoffs on the AL side of the bracket. In the NL, the Braves, Dodgers and Brewers (62-54) would be in as division champs with the Phillies – who just saw Michael Lorenzen throw the 14th no-hitter in franchise history Wednesday night against the Nationals – as the top wild card team and the Giants and Marlins rounding out the postseason bracket.

There’s still a lot of baseball to be played, however, so things can and probably will change between now and the end of the regular season. Stay tuned, because it should be exciting no matter what happens.