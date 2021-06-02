Baseball, softball aplenty in York through the weekend

YORK - The York Juniors Baseball Classic gets underway Thursday night at Levitt Stadium.

The tournament will run from Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6 with four games each day over the weekend.

York opens action Thursday night at 8 p.m. against Twin River. That same night at 5:30 p.m. the SOS Junior Rebels take on Thayer Central (Hebron).

There are two games scheduled for Friday at the same time and games on Saturday and Sunday start at 11 a.m.

The championship game is 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Over at the York Ballpark Complex, the York Fusion will be hosting the York Summer Classic with action slated in 8-U, 10-U, 12-U, 14-U, 16-U and 18-U divisions.

In the 14-U bracket, both the York Fusion and the Gresham Blackbirds will be in action. The Blackbirds open with Seward Jazz ’07 at 2 p.m. and the York Fusion will also be in action at 2 p.m. against O’Hara Plumbing Stingers.

After pool play Saturday the teams will get together for tournament play Sunday.

The York Fusion and the Gresham Blackbirds also have teams in the 18-U bracket.