Bargen's 21 leads Bronco boys past the Scouts

DAVID CITY – Behind 21 points from senior Jake Bargen, the Centennial Broncos cruised to a decisive 57-33 win over the David City Scouts on the opening night of the prep basketball season.

Centennial scored 18 points in each of the first two quarters while holding David City to just nine points in the first half. The Scouts made up some ground in the final 16 minutes, but the game’s outcome had long been decided by that point as the Broncos rolled to a 24-point win.

Bargen scored 21 points and finished 8-of-15 from the floor, as eight different players put the ball through the net during the game for Centennial. Senior Lance Haberman notched nine points while connecting on half of his six shot attempts – all of them from beyond the arc – junior Lane Zimmer added eight and shot 2-of-3 from the floor and freshman Sam Ehlers poured in six, connecting on half of his four field goal attempts.

Junior Maj Nisly scored four points, while sophomore Alex Hirschfeld notched three and Ryan Richters, Reiden Fowler and Devin Slawnyk all finished with two.

Centennial finished 20-of-43 from the floor for the game, including a sizzling 8-of-17 from downtown. However, the Broncos converted on just nine of their 20 chances at the free-throw line.