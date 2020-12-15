Bargen’s big night leads Centennial to win in Fairbury

FAIRBURY — Fairbury drained nine 3-pointers on Tuesday night while hosting the Centennial Broncos in Fairbury’s old “47” gym just down the street from the high school. But the Jeffs only made five shots inside of the arc, and that wasn’t nearly enough to keep up with Jake Bargen and Centennial.

Behind a game-high 24 points from the 6-foot-3 Bargen, Centennial improved to 2-1 on the young season with a 52-38 win.

According to his head coach, Cam Scholl, Bargen was much more aggressive on Tuesday. That wasn’t the case last Saturday as Bargen was held to just five points at Tri County. The Broncos lost that matchup 53-39, their only loss of the year so far.

“They (Tri County) did the triangle-and-two on Saturday, and he just kind of let it slow him down,” Scholl said. “Tonight, he did a much better job of being aggressive and going to the basket, because he’s such a strong and athletic kid. He can shoot it well, but he’s really good when he’s going to the basket.”

Bargen was especially dangerous from the mid-range area on Tuesday. He scored six of his team’s 10 first-quarter points and 19 of the 30 at halftime. He gave the Broncos a 30-16 edge at the break after making his first and only 3 of the night at the buzzer.