Bargen leads Bronco boys past Heartland

Bargen leads Broncos past Heartland 45-26

HENDERSON – The Centennial Broncos only put up 34 shots Monday night, but 19 found the mark and Centennial improved to 6-4 with the 45-26 win over the Heartland Huskies in boys Southern Nebraska Conference play.

Senior guard Jake Bargen knocked down 11 of 17 shots, went 3 of 5 from 3-point range and led the Broncos with a game-high 25 points, just one shy of the entire Heartland team.

A 16-6 first quarter start was all the Broncos needed as they held the Huskies to single digit scoring in all four quarters.

Along with Bargen’s 25, Maj Nisly added seven and both Lance Haberman and Lane Zimmer finished with four points each.

Centennial was 4 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. The only other long ball to drop was by Haberman.

Centennial was 3 of 4 at the line and they finished with 24 rebounds. Zimmer led the way with nine.