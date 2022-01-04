 Skip to main content
Bargen leads Bronco boys past Heartland
HENDERSON – The Centennial Broncos only put up 34 shots Monday night, but 19 found the mark and Centennial improved to 6-4 with the 45-26 win over the Heartland Huskies in boys Southern Nebraska Conference play.

Senior guard Jake Bargen knocked down 11 of 17 shots, went 3 of 5 from 3-point range and led the Broncos with a game-high 25 points, just one shy of the entire Heartland team.

A 16-6 first quarter start was all the Broncos needed as they held the Huskies to single digit scoring in all four quarters.

Along with Bargen’s 25, Maj Nisly added seven and both Lance Haberman and Lane Zimmer finished with four points each.

Centennial was 4 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. The only other long ball to drop was by Haberman.

Centennial was 3 of 4 at the line and they finished with 24 rebounds. Zimmer led the way with nine.

Heartland was led by junior Trev Peters with eight points on 2 of 10 shooting and senior Trajan Arbuck added six points. The Huskies were 10 of 43 from the field for 23% and just 1 of 16 on 3-point attempts. Heartland finished 5 of 9 at the free throw line.

Freshman Langdon Arbuck was the team leader in rebounds with four.

Centennial will be in Sutton on Friday and back home on Saturday with Raymond Central in town for a 3:30 p.m. tip.

