Bargen keys furious fourth-quarter rally as Centennial boys stun Sandy Creek in OT

UTICA – Entering the fourth quarter against Sandy Creek on Thursday night, the Centennial Broncos needed a spark. A scoreless second quarter had allowed the Cougars to erase an early 8-3 deficit and build a 28-16 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

With the Broncos in dire need of some magic, Jake Bargen stepped up and provided the flame needed to ignite the Centennial offense. The senior buried a trio of shots from downtown in the fourth quarter and scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the final period as the Broncos erased the 12-point hole to storm back and knot the game at 33 when the clock hit triple zeroes in regulation to force another period.

Bargen then scored half of Centennial’s six points in overtime to help the Broncos roar back and stun the Cougars 39-36 as they improved to 3-0 on the season.

Sandy Creek built a big lead over the second and third quarters thanks to a flurry of buckets from beyond the arc. The Cougars drained seven of their nine 3-pointers in the middle 16 minutes to help erase an early 8-3 hole.