Bargen keys furious fourth-quarter rally as Centennial boys stun Sandy Creek in OT

UTICA – Entering the fourth quarter against Sandy Creek on Thursday night, the Centennial Broncos needed a spark. A scoreless second quarter had allowed the Cougars to erase an early 8-3 deficit and build a 28-16 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
With the Broncos in dire need of some magic, Jake Bargen stepped up and provided the flame needed to ignite the Centennial offense. The senior buried a trio of shots from downtown in the fourth quarter and scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the final period as the Broncos erased the 12-point hole to storm back and knot the game at 33 when the clock hit triple zeroes in regulation to force another period.
Bargen then scored half of Centennial’s six points in overtime to help the Broncos roar back and stun the Cougars 39-36 as they improved to 3-0 on the season.
Sandy Creek built a big lead over the second and third quarters thanks to a flurry of buckets from beyond the arc. The Cougars drained seven of their nine 3-pointers in the middle 16 minutes to help erase an early 8-3 hole.
Senior forward Hayden Shuck let the barrage from downtown, as he scored all nine of his points on triples in the second and third quarters. Micah Biltoft scored 10 to lead the Cougars and Drake Lally and Ethan Shaw both added six points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Centennial’s dramatic comeback.
Junior Lane Zimmer and sophomore Alex Hirschfeld each made a bucket for the Broncos in the fourth quarter, but it was Bargen who fueled the comeback as he buried three shots from downtown, added another bucket and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line en route to a 13-point explosion in the final period.
Bargen and Zimmer both made buckets in overtime, and each made a free throw down the stretch to provide all the cushion Centennial needed as the Broncos held Sandy Creek to six combined points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Bargen finished with a game-high 24 points to led the Broncos, while Zimmer added nine and Hirschfeld notched six. Junior Maj Nisly added two points to round out the Centennial scoring effort.