Bargen-free Broncos no match for Oakland-Craig

Bargen-less Broncos no match for Oakland-Craig
Knights build 14-0 lead in first quarter and never look back
MALCOLM – A coach never knows how his or her team will respond to a five-day layoff.
It didn’t have any effect on the Oakland-Craig Knights boys’ basketball team, however the Centennial Broncos without their leading scorer struggled to get any offensive continuity going.
The Oakland-Craig Knights went 15 of 24 from the field in the first half and an impressive 6 of 8 on 3-point shots as the Knights led 36-13 headed to the final 16 minutes.
Oakland-Craig continued to build their lead in the second half on their way to a 64 to 30 win over the Broncos in the opening round of the Malcolm Holiday Tournament.
The Broncos’ leading scorer, 6-3 senior Jake Bargen who is averaging better than 17 points a game this year, was not with the team on Tuesday.
The Knights’ Carson Thomsen scored eight points in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 25. Freshman Braylon Anderson drilled a pair of 3-pointers as the Knights went up 17-5 after the first eight minutes. Anderson had four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points
Centennial’s first points didn’t come until two Lane Zimmer free throws with 39 seconds to play in the first quarter broke the scoring drought. Zimmer joined Lance Haberman with a team high 10 points.
The Knights led 53-23 after the third quarter and both benches saw a lot of playing time in the fourth quarter.
O-C was 25 of 45 from the field and that included 7 of 16 on 3-point shots. They connected on 7 of 10 at the line.
Centennial was 10 of 30, 4 0f 12 on 3-pointers and just 6 of 14 at the charity stripe.
The Broncos turned the ball over 17 times to eight for the Knights and Oakland-Craig held a 27-20 advantage on the boards.
Centennial will play in the consolation game at 3:30 against the loser of Wilber-Clatonia and Malcolm.
Oakland-Craig (5-4) 17 19 17 11-64
Centennial (4-4) 5 8 10 7-30
O-C (64)-Gatewood 5, Benne 5, Richards 2, Thomsen 25, Anderson 12, Pearson 2, Selk 6, Bryan 3, Seagren 4. Totals-25-45 (7-16) 7-10-64.
CENT (30)-Ehlers 3, Hirschfeld 3, Haberman 10, Zimmer 10, Gumaer 2, Fehlhafer 1. Totals-10-30 (4-12) 6-14-30.