Bargen-free Broncos no match for Oakland-Craig

Bargen-less Broncos no match for Oakland-Craig

Knights build 14-0 lead in first quarter and never look back

MALCOLM – A coach never knows how his or her team will respond to a five-day layoff.

It didn’t have any effect on the Oakland-Craig Knights boys’ basketball team, however the Centennial Broncos without their leading scorer struggled to get any offensive continuity going.

The Oakland-Craig Knights went 15 of 24 from the field in the first half and an impressive 6 of 8 on 3-point shots as the Knights led 36-13 headed to the final 16 minutes.

Oakland-Craig continued to build their lead in the second half on their way to a 64 to 30 win over the Broncos in the opening round of the Malcolm Holiday Tournament.

The Broncos’ leading scorer, 6-3 senior Jake Bargen who is averaging better than 17 points a game this year, was not with the team on Tuesday.