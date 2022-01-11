Bargen, ferocious 'D' power Centennial boys over Huskies

UTICA – In basketball, the best player on the court often dictates the outcome of the game on any given night. That was certainly the case during Tuesday night’s non-conference clash between the Centennial Broncos and the Shelby-Rising City Huskies, as senior Jake Bargen racked up 21 of the Broncos’ 24 points.

That cushion proved to be all the offense Centennial needed, as the Broncos clamped down on the Huskies for four full quarters in a 24-10 win. Shelby-Rising City knocked down just three baskets all game, two of which came on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to match three Bargen buckets as the teams entered the second period deadlocked at six.

Centennial mustered just four points during the quarter with both coming on a pair of Bargen baskets, but the Huskies did not make a shot from the floor over the second eight minutes and trailed 10-7 at the break.

Bargen continued his dominant night offensively during the third quarter, as he buried a trio of shots from inside the arc and one from downtown. He also knocked down a pair of free throws and was responsible for all 11 Centennial points as the Broncos extended their lead to 21-10 with one quarter to play.