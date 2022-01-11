Bargen, ferocious 'D' power Centennial boys over Huskies

UTICA – In basketball, the best player on the court often dictates the outcome of the game on any given night. That was certainly the case during Tuesday night’s non-conference clash between the Centennial Broncos and the Shelby-Rising City Huskies, as senior Jake Bargen racked up 21 of the Broncos’ 24 points.
That cushion proved to be all the offense Centennial needed, as the Broncos clamped down on the Huskies for four full quarters in a 24-10 win. Shelby-Rising City knocked down just three baskets all game, two of which came on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to match three Bargen buckets as the teams entered the second period deadlocked at six.
Centennial mustered just four points during the quarter with both coming on a pair of Bargen baskets, but the Huskies did not make a shot from the floor over the second eight minutes and trailed 10-7 at the break.
Bargen continued his dominant night offensively during the third quarter, as he buried a trio of shots from inside the arc and one from downtown. He also knocked down a pair of free throws and was responsible for all 11 Centennial points as the Broncos extended their lead to 21-10 with one quarter to play.
The Broncos finally found some offense from somebody other than Bargen in the fourth quarter, as sophomore Alex Hirschfeld drilled a pair of free throws and junior Lane Zimmer split a pair of chances at the free-throw line.
Despite managing just three points over the final eight minutes, Centennial still outscored Shelby-Rising City in the fourth quarter as the defense blanked the Huskies offensively in the final period.
Shelby-Rising City finished a paltry 3 for 22 (13.6%) from the floor, including a 2-of-10 performance from beyond the arc. The Huskies finished just 1 of 11 from 2-point range, and they also converted on just two of five chances from the foul line.
Centennial finished the night shooting 9 of 30 (30%) from the floor, with all nine made baskets coming from Bargen. The Broncos finished just 1 of 13 from beyond the arc, but they did go 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.
The Broncos held a slim 19-14 edge on the glass and enjoyed an 11-6 advantage in the turnover department, which helped contribute to Centennial’s eight extra shot attempts.
Bargen easily led all scorers with 21 points, as the senior was responsible for all of Centennial’s scoring through the first three quarters. Hirschfeld added two points and Zimmer tallied one to round out the Broncos’ offensive outburst.
Isaac Whitmore, Gavin Dutton-Mofford and Gabe Dutton-Mofford all scored three points apiece to lead Shelby-Rising City, which was outscored 18-4 over the final three quarters.