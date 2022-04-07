Bargen, Fehlhafer score 33 of Bronco boys' 43 points at Malcolm

MALCOLM – It was so windy at the Malcolm Invite on Wednesday that officials canceled the pole vault event because of unsafe conditions.

The Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines built a nice lead after the field events as they won four of the five that were held and mustered up 68 of their 128 points.

They needed every one of those points as the Milford Eagles scored 80 points in the running events, but came up short as the Wolverines did just enough in the track and field events to win 128-114.

Malcolm was third with 102 points and Centennial was a distant fourth with 43. Fifth place went to Palmyra with 41.

Both the Wolverines and the Eagles won six events, which included one relay.

Centennial seniors Jake Bargen and Carson Fehlhafer provided the Broncos with 33 of their 43 points.

Fehlhafer set a season best in the shot put with a throw of 46-6 for 10 points and earned another eight points with second place in the discus with a throw of 129-10.

Bargen picked up two second place efforts. In the 300 hurdles he was clocked at 44.26 which was also a season best and he cleared 5-10 in the high jump.

Other points came from Carson Prochaska who was fifth in the shot put and Jayde Gumaer who placed sixth. In the discus Xavier Ettwein was fifth.

The Bronco 4x800 relay of Jordan Wagner, Camden Winkelman, Matthew Hoops and John Fehlhafer finished fourth. The 4x400 team was sixth. Team members were Wagner, Connor Clouse, Fehlhafer and Bargen.

Centennial is back on the track next Tuesday, April 12 at the Milford Invite.

Team Scoring-1.Wilber-Clatonia 128, 2.Milford 114, 3.Malcolm 102, 4.Centennial 43, 5.Palmyra 41, 6.Raymond Central 29, 7.Tekamah-Herman 24, 8.East Butler 15

Winner and area athletes who placed

100-1.Ayden Shook, MIL 11.31

200-1.Ayden Shook, MIL 23.83

400-1.Logan McGreer, MAL 54.61

800-1.Carter Roth, MIL 2:12.61

1600-1.Carter Roth, MIL 5:15.26

3200-1.Kaleb Eickhoff, MIL 11:34.83

110HH-1.Houston Broz, WC 16.30

300IH-1.Gavin Zoucha, MAL 44.05, 2.Jake Bargen, CEN 44.26

4x100-1.Milford 48.24

4x400-1.Wilber-Clatonia 3:50.74, 6.Centennial 4:18.17

4x800-1.Palmyra 9:37.65, 4.Centennial 10:07.81

High Jump-1.Mason Combs, WC 6-0, 2.Jake Bargen, CEN 5-10

Long Jump-1.Mason Combs, WC 20-0 ½

Triple Jump-1.Carter Skleba, WC 41-5 ½

Shot Put-1.Carson Fehlhafer, CEN 46-6, 5.Carson Prochaska, CEN 41-1, 6.Jayde Gumaer, CEN 40-1

Discus-1.Tyson Kreshel, WC 142-05, 2.Carson Fehlhafer, CEN 129-10, 5.Xavier Ettwein, CEN 111-3 ½