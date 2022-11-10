Banner season for area football teams - seven of 10 make the state playoffs

YORK – The last one standing among the area’s 10 high school football teams was the York Dukes. Their season came to an end at Bryan Stadium in Omaha when they lost their quarterfinal matchup to the No. 2 Omaha Gross Cougars (11-0) and closed shop with a 7-4 season.

The Heartland Huskies were the only other team to win their opening round game as they eliminated the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats in a D1 clash way back on October 20, by the final score of 20-18. Heartland (7-3) lost their next game to Aidan Kuestee and the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors 34-22.

Other first round losses were Cross County (8-1) who came in as the No. 2 rated team in D1 and dropped a 42-22 final to Weeping Water. Nebraska Lutheran (5-4) lost their starting quarterback on the final night of the regular season and could not keep up with No. 3 seed BDS losing 46-6.

A week later the Fillmore Central Panthers (7-3) traveled up to Oakland-Craig for their first playoff game since 2014 and lost a high-scoring 56-30 matchup. The Hampton Hawks (5-4), back in the playoffs for the first time in 12-years, fell at No. 5 Red Cloud.

York won their first game of the playoffs 21-7 over Seward, their second win of the season over the Jays by two touchdowns.

The rest of the area teams and their final season records included Centennial (3-6), High Plains (3-5) and McCool Junction, who jumped up two classes due to an increased enrollment, was unable to put a mark in the win column as they finished up 0-8.

Here are the final team and individual stat leaders for the 2022 season. Three area players made the Bobby Mills 1,000-yard club as Exeter-Milligan/Friend junior Breckan Schluter (1,930), Heartland senior Trev Peters (1,396) and Hampton sophomore Jack Bullis (1,073) all cracked the milestone barrier.

Final Team Stats

Scoring Average- Top 3 Defensive Average- Top 3

Cross County 54.8 Fillmore Central 16.8

Nebraska Luth. 45.4 Heartland 17.7

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 44.8 Cross County 18.2

Rush yards per game- Top3 Passing yards per game- Top 3

Cross County 316.1 Nebraska Lutheran 312.1

EMF 287.1 Centennial 147.2

High Plains 240.5 York 142.8

Total yards per game- Top 3

Nebraska Lutheran 409.1

Cross County 375.9

EMF 324.5

Individual Statistic Leaders

OFFENSE

Passing- Top 5

Name YR. School C-A-INT Yards TD

Trey Richert SR. NE. Lutheran 157-259-5 2,365 32

Ryan Seevers SR. York 114-199-6 1,368 9

Maj Nisly SR. Centennial 83-164-3 1,246 12

Trev Peters SR. Heartland 46-84- 3 745 9

Treven Stassiness JR. Fillmore Central 38-62-4 611 7

Rushing- Top 5

Name YR. School Att.-Yards TD

Breckan Schluter JR. EMF 225-1,930 32

Trev Peters SR. Heartland 164-1,396 21

Jack Bullis SO. Hampton 137-1,073 18

Izaac Dickey JR. Cross Co. 95-846 21

Mario Lesiak SR. High Plains 131-822 8

Receptions- Top 5

Name YR. School Rec- Yards TD

Trevor Hueske SR. NLHS 52-848 14

Jace Dressel SR. NLHS 44-475 5

Lucas Corwin JR. NLHS 38-570 5

Isaac Beiermann JR. NLHS 33-547 7

Garrett Ivey SR. York 33-440 2

Scoring-Top 5

Name YR. School Total Points

Breckan Schluter JR. EMF 230

Trev Peters SR. Heartland 160

Izaac Dickey JR. Cross Co. 160

Zach Quiring SR. Heartland 138

Jack Bullis SO. Hampton 134

DEFENSE/Tackles- Top 5

Name YR. School Total Tackles

Zach Quiring SR. Heartland 121

Alex Noyd JR. Cross Co. 115

Seth Erickson JR. York 109

Trevor Hueske SR. NLHS 109

Bryce Joseph SO. Hampton 106

Wyatt Urkoski JR. High Plains 106