Balanced attack from Cambridge awaits Cross County

STROMSBURG – It’s a business trip.

That’s how Cross County football head coach Hayden DeLano and his team are viewing their Class D-1 second-round playoff game this Friday night in Cambridge, which is about a 2 ½-hour drive southwest from Stromsburg, not far from the Kansas border.

“We’re just really trying to keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s to get out to Cambridge and compete for the right to move on to the quarterfinals,” DeLano said.

The Cougars will pack up and hit the road at about 1 p.m. on Friday, with the kickoff slated for 6 p.m. central time. Cross County (9-0) is a No. 2 seed of the playoffs after reseeding while the Trojans (4-3), who beat Sutherland 36-22 last week in the first round, is the No. 15.

Cambridge comes into the contest averaging 28 points and 326 total yards per game. The Trojans’ offense is a balanced one as it averages 164 yards rushing and 162 passing.

DeLano said his defense will see many different formations from Cambridge’s offense.

“You really have to have a high IQ and make sure that you’re able to get matched up on both sides of the ball,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}