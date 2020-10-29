 Skip to main content
Balanced attack from Cambridge awaits Cross County
Balanced attack from Cambridge awaits Cross County

LEDE

News-Times file photo

Last week at home against Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County’s Shayden Lundstrom shows off a recovered fumble near the goal line that kept a first-half shut out intact.

STROMSBURG – It’s a business trip.

That’s how Cross County football head coach Hayden DeLano and his team are viewing their Class D-1 second-round playoff game this Friday night in Cambridge, which is about a 2 ½-hour drive southwest from Stromsburg, not far from the Kansas border.

“We’re just really trying to keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s to get out to Cambridge and compete for the right to move on to the quarterfinals,” DeLano said.

The Cougars will pack up and hit the road at about 1 p.m. on Friday, with the kickoff slated for 6 p.m. central time. Cross County (9-0) is a No. 2 seed of the playoffs after reseeding while the Trojans (4-3), who beat Sutherland 36-22 last week in the first round, is the No. 15.

Cambridge comes into the contest averaging 28 points and 326 total yards per game. The Trojans’ offense is a balanced one as it averages 164 yards rushing and 162 passing.

DeLano said his defense will see many different formations from Cambridge’s offense.

“You really have to have a high IQ and make sure that you’re able to get matched up on both sides of the ball,” he said.

Although Cambridge has over 1,000 yards passing, don’t get it twisted – the Trojans want to establish the run as soon as they can. When that happens, it opens up the passing game.

“A lot of times at our level you’re either one or the other,” DeLano said. “They do a good job at attacking you vertically after getting you to focus on the box and their run game.”

One player to keep an eye for Cambridge is junior Dahlton Wood, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end who has a team-high 21 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns this season. Defensively, Wood leads the team with eight sacks to go along with 41 tackles.

“They have three or four guys that kind of stick out and grab your attention,” DeLano said. “One of them that really pops is their tight end, No. 31. He has really good hands. He does a really nice job of getting himself open and being a true threat.”

The Cougars expect a lot to be thrown their way while on offense. The Cambridge defense has been hard to scout for, DeLano says, because that unit changes things up so often.

Through seven games, Cambridge, which has had two of its games canceled in the regular season, has allowed an average of 28 points per game.

“We’re going to be putting a lot of pressure on our offensive line to communicate and identify how they’re trying to attack us,” DeLano said.

