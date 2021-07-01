Badgers of UBC get a 'W' at York's expense

BEAVER CROSSING – York survived an early punch from Utica/Beaver Crossing on Tuesday night, scoring three runs in the fifth inning to battle back and tie the game at four. In the bottom of the sixth, however, the Badgers dealt the knockout blow, exploding for seven runs to pull away late in an 11-5 win.

UBC struck first with three runs against York starter Bradyn Glebe in the bottom of the first thanks to one of four York errors, a Lance Habermann RBI single and an RBI groundout from Carson Fehlhafer.

York responded in the top of the fourth, when Glebe grounded into a fielder’s choice but Garrett Bonnell scored on the play. The Badgers got the run back in the bottom of the inning after Glebe issued two walks and hit a batter to load the bases. He then walked Cooper Gierhan to force in a run as UBC extended the lead to 4-1.

In the fifth, York finally broke through against UBC starter Caleb Horne. Creighton Hirschfeld singled with one out and scored on a Gierhan error, Noah Jones singled home a run on a line drive to left field and Bonnell drove in Jones on a line-drive single to right field.

Bonnell was tagged out trying to advance to second, but Jones scored before the out so the run counted and York tied the game at four entering the bottom of the fifth.