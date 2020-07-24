YORK – Thursday was Scott Lamberty’s eighth time hosting a summer boys basketball team camp at York High School and York Middle School.
Thursday may have been the most interesting of them all, considering the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic. To assure the safety of all involved, the teams in York were following the recommendations of Four Corners Health Department. That meant keeping teams separated when they’re not playing and sanitizing the basketballs and benches between games. The team rosters with waivers were sent in to allow for contact tracing if needed. The teams weren’t bouncing from gym to gym, either, which helps limit contact even more.
At the end of the day, it was about basketball and getting better.
“Since we were been able to start here in late June and early July, the kids have been able to get some good workouts in,” Lamberty, the Dukes’ head boys basketball coach, said. “But it’s good to actually see what they can do against other teams.”
Along with York’s three teams, thirteen other squads were in York for the camp, including Columbus and its junior varsity team, Schuyler, Auburn, North Platte St. Pat’s, Doniphan-Trumbull, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, Parkview Christian and its JV, Ansley-Litchfield, Lincoln Lutheran and its JV and Cross County’s JV.
Lamberty said that, as a head coach, he goes into these camps with a different mindset than he would in the regular season. He’s not worried about the scores of the games or whether his teams come out on top. The summer isn’t about wins and losses, he said, it’s about learning and working to get better, so when the games are played for real, you’ll be better prepared.
“I don’t necessarily always get too into how well we did in the summer because we’ll try different lineups or we might try a different offense or work on a different defense that we might want to take a look at for the fall,” he said. “I think for me, it’s more important to learn what your kids can do rather than ‘did you win this game in the summer.’”
York’s varsity took on Columbus, North Platte St. Pat’s, Schuyler and Auburn on Thursday. Prep basketball fans may remember head coach Jim Weeks’ Auburn team which won back-to-back Class C-1 state titles in 2019 and 2020. That squad was led by talented guard Cam Binder, who did play on Thursday. York fought hard and was in the scrimmage until the end, but lost 48-41.
The Dukes will bring back a solid group for the 2020-21 season, led by a trio of seniors in Matt Haggadone, Jake Erwin and Chase Collingham, and sophomores Austin Phinney and Barrett Olson, who both have been putting in work in the summer-basketball circuit. Ball handling and ball movement are a couple of the top priorities to be worked on with team camps like these, according to Lamberty.
“That five right now is playing pretty well. They’re learning that when they move the basketball they’ve got a lot of friends,” Lamberty said of his top group. “When the ball moves and you just get good shots, everyone can knock down those good shots. So as they’re learning to do that a little bit more, they’re having more and more success this summer.”
Haggadone, a 6-foot-3 guard, was the Dukes’ top scorer last year as a junior and was leading his team on Thursday. Haggadone averaged 15.3 points and shot 36 percent (56 of 155) from 3 and 80 percent (43 of 54) from the free-throw line last year. In the win over Crofton, Haggadone scored 36 points in a win. He also chipped in with 3.4 rebounds per game to go with 40 steals and 35 assists.
“He’s our best spot-up three-point shooter. Off the screen, he’s not bad at all,” Lamberty said of Haggadone. “But he can really fill it up fast, and that really stretches the floor for everybody else because teams won’t help off him nearly as much.”
The 6-1 Erwin, an all-around strong guard, averaged 11.5 points, a team-high 5.5 rebounds, and racked up 71 assists and 59 steals last season, both of which were tops on the team.
“Jake has shot the ball so much better this summer, and we hope that continues obviously,” Lamberty said. “But he’s really shot the ball well and he’s so strong getting to the basket. He’s probably, right now, along with Phinney, our two best rebounders. Jake brings some explosiveness around the basket and the ability to grab a defensive rebound and go.”
Phinney, who averaged 3.2 points and 2.9 rebounds last year as 6-1 freshman playing varsity, as well as the sharpshooting Olson, another freshman who came off the bench and shot 33 percent (10 of 30) from 3-point range and was also a 78-percent free-throw shooter (14 of 18), were two young bright spots last year for the Dukes. They’ll have bigger roles this upcoming season.
