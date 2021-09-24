Aurora wins big on Duke Homecoming night

YORK – It wasn’t Friday the 13th, but the way things went for the Dukes on Homecoming night 2022, it would be hard to convince those in attendance in York blue of that.

It started with the opening kickoff when the Aurora Huskies kicked it short and the Dukes were unable to recover the ball and gave up possession to the Huskies on the York 27.

The Huskies used their fortune to open a 7-0 lead just 1:57 into the game and it was all downhill for the Huskies after that as they led 41-0 at the half and went on to the 48-7 win.

The clock ran the entirety of the second half.

Aurora junior back Carlos Collazo had a night to remember as he scored six touchdowns and ran for 120 yards on 16 carries. Collazo scored on runs of 3 and 4 yards in the first quarter and added scoring runs of 5, 26 and 3 in the second.

He capped his big night with a second touchdown run to open the third quarter.

Aurora scored on every possession of the first half and had a chance to add yet another score when they recovered another kickoff near midfield, but York blocked the long field goal attempt.