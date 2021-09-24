Aurora wins big on Duke Homecoming night

YORK – It wasn’t Friday the 13th, but the way things went for the Dukes on Homecoming night 2022, it would be hard to convince those in attendance in York blue of that.
It started with the opening kickoff when the Aurora Huskies kicked it short and the Dukes were unable to recover the ball and gave up possession to the Huskies on the York 27.
The Huskies used their fortune to open a 7-0 lead just 1:57 into the game and it was all downhill for the Huskies after that as they led 41-0 at the half and went on to the 48-7 win.
The clock ran the entirety of the second half.
Aurora junior back Carlos Collazo had a night to remember as he scored six touchdowns and ran for 120 yards on 16 carries. Collazo scored on runs of 3 and 4 yards in the first quarter and added scoring runs of 5, 26 and 3 in the second.
He capped his big night with a second touchdown run to open the third quarter.
Aurora scored on every possession of the first half and had a chance to add yet another score when they recovered another kickoff near midfield, but York blocked the long field goal attempt.
York was held to just 20 yards of total offense in the first half, as neither the running nor passing games could dent the Aurora defense.
The Huskies had 325 yards at the break with 155 on the ground and 160 passing.
Aurora junior receiver Carsen Staehr had eight catches for 142 yards total, seven in the first half.
Huskies quarterback Drew Knust did not play in the second half and he finished 9 of 12 for 152 yards.
York did avoid the shutout when senior Marley Jensen scored on a 2 yard run with 8:46 to play in the game. That capped a 52 yard scoring drive by the Dukes.
Aurora only had two drives in the second half and they totaled 106 yards. They finished with 441 yards, with 244 yards on the ground.
York finished with less than 100 yards and Jensen led the Dukes with 12 carries for 51 yards.
The Dukes will be on the road for the second time this year as they take on the Hastings Tigers at Hastings College at 7 p.m. next Friday.
York will return for the home finale October 8 when they host Grand Island Northwest.
Scoring summary
First quarter Aurora York
A 10:03 Kemling 12-yard run. PAT Asher Prins 7 0
A 5:30 Collazo 3 yard run. PAT No good. 13 0
A 0:21 Collazo 4 yard run. Owens PAT run. 21 0