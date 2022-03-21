Aurora tops York girls in soccer rematch

YORK – The Aurora Huskies made their second trip to York’s Cornerstone Sports Complex in three days on Monday and improved their season record to 3-1 with a 3-0 win over the York Dukes.

York continues to struggle on offense and saw their season record drop to 0-4 with the loss.

Aurora topped the Dukes by the exact same score on Saturday as the two teams met in the third place game at the York Soccer Invite.

On Monday as the weather conditions deteriorated, the Huskies put the first points on the board with 35:01 to play in the first half.

Aurora made a strong run at the York goal after a clearing kick by the Dukes skipped off the defensive player’s foot setting up the scoring play.

The score went to 2-0 just before the end of the first half when the Huskies converted one of five corner kicks in the game.

York had one drive towards the Husky goal, but could not run down the long pass and the Aurora was able to clear the ball.

Defensively in the second half, York was able to hold the Huskies scoreless for the first 34 minutes, before senior Ellie Hutsell scored from the right side to the left corner of the net when the Duke keeper could not get back after challenging the Huskies push.

Unofficially the Dukes did not have a shot on goal and through four games this year they have been outscored 15-1 with York’s only goal being a penalty kick against Ralston.

York was scheduled to play Class B No. 8 rated Lexington (1-1) at 5 p.m. today. Due to expected snow and high winds that game may have to be rescheduled.