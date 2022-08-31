Aurora pulls away from Centennial late

UTICA – Heading to the seventh and final inning Tuesday night, Centennial trailed Aurora by just three runs. However, the Huskies plated five runs in the top of the seventh to pull away late in an 8-0 shutout.

Aurora only tallied five hits, but they capitalized on eight Centennial errors to the tune of six unearned runs. The Broncos, meanwhile, racked up three hits but could not push a run across the plate.

Ellie Tempel led the offensive effort with a double for the only extra-base hit of the game on either side. Singles from juniors Rylee Menze and Libbie Kubicek rounded out Centennial’s offensive production.

Savannah Horne pitched well for Centennial but got no help from her defense, as the Broncos’ eight errors led to six of the junior’s eight runs allowed being unearned. Horne otherwise issued just two earned runs on five singles and a pair of walks with three Ks in seven innings of work.