Aurora outlasts Dukes in volleyball five-setter

AURORA – The York Dukes battled until the end, but the Aurora Huskies proved to be too much Thursday night, winning each of the final two sets to prevail in a five-set thriller.
The Huskies started the match on the right foot, taking the opening set 25-17 thanks to a closing 8-1 run. The Dukes had an answer in the second set, using a 12-4 run to break open a 13-13 game in a 25-17 win to even the match.
York raced out to a fast start in the third set, taking a 20-14 lead and forcing Aurora to burn its second timeout. The Huskies answered back, scoring six consecutive points to even up the set. York senior Masa Scheierman notched back-to-back kills to give the Dukes a 22-20 lead, but Aurora responded by taking the next three points.
The Huskies couldn’t put the Dukes away, and the two teams traded points to a 27-27 tie. From there, York took the next two points to win the set 29-27 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
The teams traded points early in the fourth set until the Huskies went on a 5-1 run to open a 15-11 lead. Aurora held on down the stretch – assisted by five York service errors – to win the set 25-20 and force a decisive fifth set.
In the final set, Aurora closed on a 12-3 run to win the set 15-6 and clinch a 3-2 win.
Scheierman unofficially led the Dukes with 19 kills in the loss. The senior added two blocks and two service aces.
Ava Ziemba hammered five kills for York and added three blocks and a pair of aces, while Melanie Driewer chipped in five kills and Rylyn Cast hammered four kills and notched four blocks.
Brynn Hirschfeld also posted three kills, a block and an ace for York.
The Dukes dropped to 3-1 with the loss and return to the court Tuesday for a road trip to Columbus Lakeview.