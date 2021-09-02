Aurora outlasts Dukes in volleyball five-setter

AURORA – The York Dukes battled until the end, but the Aurora Huskies proved to be too much Thursday night, winning each of the final two sets to prevail in a five-set thriller.

The Huskies started the match on the right foot, taking the opening set 25-17 thanks to a closing 8-1 run. The Dukes had an answer in the second set, using a 12-4 run to break open a 13-13 game in a 25-17 win to even the match.

York raced out to a fast start in the third set, taking a 20-14 lead and forcing Aurora to burn its second timeout. The Huskies answered back, scoring six consecutive points to even up the set. York senior Masa Scheierman notched back-to-back kills to give the Dukes a 22-20 lead, but Aurora responded by taking the next three points.

The Huskies couldn’t put the Dukes away, and the two teams traded points to a 27-27 tie. From there, York took the next two points to win the set 29-27 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The teams traded points early in the fourth set until the Huskies went on a 5-1 run to open a 15-11 lead. Aurora held on down the stretch – assisted by five York service errors – to win the set 25-20 and force a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, Aurora closed on a 12-3 run to win the set 15-6 and clinch a 3-2 win.