Aurora has its way with the Panthers in softball

GENEVA – The Aurora lineup struck early and often against the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers on Monday night, The Huskies exploded for four runs in each of the first, second and fourth innings of a 13-1 win over the Panthers.

"We had seven errors and six strikeouts in the first two innings,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We warmed up poorly, our J.V. game was a challenge, and it carried over into the varsity game. I didn't do a good enough job getting the team ready to play. We played two games Saturday and had Sunday off. We obviously didn't prepare well with that day off.”

Six Huskies recorded multi-hit games as Aurora racked up 13 runs on 15 hits, including seven doubles from a combined six different hitters. Junior Eva Fahrnbruch went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored, and she was one of four Huskies to drive in multiple runs.

“Credit Aurora, they played like ball-players are supposed to,” Lauby said. “They have good team speed and our girls couldn't handle their intensity and drive to compete very well”

Sophomore Kaili Head, senior Abby Nichols, freshman Bailey Hafer and senior Kelsi Gaston each recorded one of FCEMF’s four hits, with Hafer’s knock being an RBI double in the second inning to drive in Nichols for the Panthers’ only run.