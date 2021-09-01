Aurora escapes Centennial in softball

AURORA – Centennial softball hung with Aurora for a full seven innings, but the offense couldn’t produce nearly enough run support to walk away with a win. The Broncos batted .154 as a team and struck out 10 times while recording just four hits in a 6-1 loss to the Huskies.

Aurora scored twice in the first and put the game out of reach with four more in the fifth. Centennial played fairly clean defensively with just two errors, but it wasn’t enough to make up for a lack of production at the plate.

Sophomore Cora Hoffschneider notched half of the Broncos’ four hits with a 2 for 2 day and also drew a walk. Senior Halley Heidtbrink and sophomore Savannah Horne also recorded a hit apiece.

Horne took the loss in the circle for the Broncos, allowing six runs – five earned – on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts in six innings. Taryn McKinney earned a complete-game win for Aurora.

“The Broncos played great defense tonight, however we never could string together any serious threats due to our bats not coming alive,” Centennial head coach Joe Dey said. “Striking out 10 times makes it easy for any defense to play. We must hit the ball better if we want to improve.”

Centennial returns to the diamond this weekend for Saturday’s Fairbury Invite.