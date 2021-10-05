Aurora ends Duke softball season

AURORA – The rubber match between the No. 3 seed York Dukes and the No. 1 seed Aurora Huskies turned out to be just as advertised.

The Huskies won in York earlier this year 12-8 and York returned the favor in the semifinals of the Central Conference last week 11-6, setting up a possible season-ending softball showdown in Aurora Monday night.

Aurora defeated Blue River earlier 10-2 and York out-lasted the No. 2 seed Lakeview Vikings in a slugfest 14-10.

York led 5-2 after batting in the top of the third, but Aurora tied the game at 5-5 before scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to hold on for the 7-6 win.

The Dukes see their season come to an end with a record of 16-16.

Aurora advances to the district finals Friday with a mark of 21-10.

York out-hit the Huskies 14-11, but gave up two unearned runs late that hurt their cause.

Offensively York was led by Rebecca Libich and Mattie Pohl with three hits each. It was Pohl’s home run in the top of the seventh that pulled York to within one run, but the Duke offense stalled out at that point.