Aurora, Central City, Valpo still alive in B-4 baseball

YORK – While the York Cornerstone Senior Kings opened the Class B Area 4 district tournament on a hot streak, winning each of their three games over the weekend, three other teams remain in the hunt for the district title.

Aurora dropped its first game against York 11-0 on Friday but blanked St. Paul in an elimination game Sunday afternoon and will face York in a rematch Monday night. Top-seeded Valparaiso and No. 2 seed Central City also lost to the Kings over the weekend, but both remained alive to square off in a do-or-die affair at 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Twin River 19, Doniphan-Trumbull 6 (Game 6)

Twin River scored multiple runs in every inning and racked up 12 hits to remain alive with a 19-6 win over Doniphan-Trumbull in an elimination game Saturday afternoon. Jakob Tenski and Nehemiah Peters paced the Titans offense with 3-hit games, while Norman Grothe went 2 for 3 and scored four runs. Tenski, Peters, Caden Jenkinson and Ashton Johnson all drove in multiple runs in the win.

Keaton Grizzard recorded two of Doniphan-Trumbull’s seven hits and tallied one of the Cardinals’ three RBIs in the loss.

Central City 14, St. Paul 1 (Game 8)

The first five batters reached base safely in the top of the first, and Central City never looked back, racking up 14 runs on 13 hits in a five-inning romp of St. Paul.

Colter Lueders and Ashton Gragg both went yard for the Post 6 Seniors in the victory, with Lueders’ blast a two-run shot over the left-field wall and a solo home run to left off Gragg’s bat in the fifth.

Kale and Blake Jensen, Aydon Nelson and Bryce Sutton all notched multiple hits for Central City, while Lueders and Dylan Delleci drove in three runs apiece.

Gragg got the nod on the mound and picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit and a walk in two innings of work. Sutton tossed the final three innings in relief, giving up no runs on a pair of hits with a walk and a strikeout.

St. Paul, meanwhile, managed just three hits – a pair of doubles from Jamison Rawlings and AJ Ambrose and a single off the bat of Quade Peterson. Their lone run scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first.

Valparaiso 3, Twin River 1 (Game 9)

In the first game of the day on Sunday, top-seeded Valparaiso and No. 3 seed Twin River engaged in a pitcher’s duel with their seasons on the line after opening-round upsets to York and St. Paul, respectively.

Neither side could break through in the first two innings, but Valparaiso plated the game’s first run in the bottom of the third on Colby DenHartog’s two-out RBI double to left field. The Post 371 Seniors tacked on another run on a two-out single off the bat of Blaine Orta in the fourth, and Joshua Masek’s sixth-inning double made it a 3-0 game heading to the final inning.

With three outs remaining in their season, Twin River mounted a rally in the top of the seventh, putting a pair of men on with one out. Jakob Tenski drove in the Titans’ first run on an RBI ground out, but Caden Jenkinson struck out looking with a runner on third to end the game and Twin River’s season.

The Titans managed just two hits – an Ahston Johnson double and a Mason Viergutz single. Valparaiso tallied six base knocks, including doubles from DenHartog, Masek, Trevin Brecka and Collin Bouc. DenHartog notched a multi-hit game for the Post 371 Seniors.

Masek earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with seven Ks in 6 1/3 innings. Jenkinson took the loss for Twin River, allowing three runs on six hits and a trio of walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Valaparaiso will face No. 2 seed Central City at 5 p.m. Monday in an elimination game, while Twin River’s season ends at 11-15.

Aurora 16, St. Paul 0 (Game 10)

Aurora broke the game open with nine runs in the bottom of the second and added seven more in the third, keeping their district hopes alive with a 16-0 shutout of St. Paul in five innings during a loser’s bracket game Sunday afternoon.

Devin Otto, Conner Smith, Garrett Bellis and Jack Spiehs all recorded doubles for the Pinnacle Bank Post 42 Seniors. Smith finished 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs, while Spiehs also drove in a trio of runs. Otto, Bellis and Dylan Dubas added multi-hit games for Aurora, who finished with 16 runs on 14 hits.

St. Paul, meanwhile, mustered just one hit in five innings – a fourth-inning single off the bat of Jamison Rawlings. Rawlings also got the start on the bump and took the loss, allowing nine runs – eight earned – on eight hits and five walks in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

St. Paul sees its season end with a 6-14 record, while Aurora remains alive and will take on York on Monday night needing a win to stay in the hunt.

Baker took the loss, allowing a trio of runs on three hits without recording an out. Heater gave up six runs – three earned – on two hits and a trio of walks in 1 1/3 innings, while Levi Bader tossed the final 3 2/3 frames and gave up five runs – four earned – on eight hits and a pair of walks.

St. Paul will take on Aurora in an elimination game Sunday afternoon, while Central City squares off against York at 6 p.m. in the winner’s bracket.