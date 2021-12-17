Aurora boys win at home over the Dukes

AURORA – In most aspects of Friday night’s game, the York Dukes played the Aurora Huskies pretty evenly. Aurora held a slim 22-18 edge on the glass, while York won the turnover battle 11-10. The Huskies attempted 47 field goals; the Dukes uncorked 45 shot attempts.
The game’s biggest difference came in which team saw the ball go through the net more often – Aurora buried 22 of their 47 shots for a 46.8 shooting percentage, while York finished just 14-of-45 (31.3 percent) from the floor and 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well, obviously. We didn’t finish very well, missed a lot of easy shots but they contested a lot too,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “Defensively, we just had too many breakdowns. We’ve got to go back and work on our defense. We’re going to get better at handling rotation and handling switches offensively.”
Aurora doubled up York 12-6 in the game’s first eight minutes thanks to six early points from Preston Ramaekers. The Huskies padded their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Dukes 9-4 in the period to take a 21-10 lead into the locker room.
At halftime, no York player had more than two points as the Dukes had a hard time getting the ball to drop through the bottom of the net.
“We’ve shot the ball pretty well all year so far,” Lamberty said. “I think their length had a little bit to do with it. We just have to get a couple easy ones to go early and then we can settle in and we’re okay.”
Things didn’t get much better in the third quarter for York, as Aurora outscored the visitors 16-7. In the fourth quarter, the Dukes finally started to gain a little bit of rhythm offensively as they matched their total from the first three quarters with 17 points in the final eight minutes.
It wasn’t enough to put a dent in the final score, however, as the Huskies matched the Dukes’ outburst with 17 fourth-quarter points of their own to seal a 54-34 win.
Tate Nachtigal led all scorers with 20 points for Aurora, 15 of which came in the second half. Carson Staehr added eight points for the Huskies.
Garrett Ivey and Leyton Snodgrass paced York offensively with seven points apiece, while Ryan Seevers and Austin Phinney each racked up five points. Jude Collingham added four points, while Marley Jensen, Joel Jensen and Emmanuel Jensen notched two points each to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.
York dropped to 2-3 on the year with the loss, while Aurora improved to 3-2. The Dukes will look to rebound from the off shooting night when they return to the court Tuesday when Adams Central comes to town in the final game before Christmas break.