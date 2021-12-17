Aurora boys win at home over the Dukes

“We’ve shot the ball pretty well all year so far,” Lamberty said. “I think their length had a little bit to do with it. We just have to get a couple easy ones to go early and then we can settle in and we’re okay.”

Things didn’t get much better in the third quarter for York, as Aurora outscored the visitors 16-7. In the fourth quarter, the Dukes finally started to gain a little bit of rhythm offensively as they matched their total from the first three quarters with 17 points in the final eight minutes.

It wasn’t enough to put a dent in the final score, however, as the Huskies matched the Dukes’ outburst with 17 fourth-quarter points of their own to seal a 54-34 win.

Tate Nachtigal led all scorers with 20 points for Aurora, 15 of which came in the second half. Carson Staehr added eight points for the Huskies.

Garrett Ivey and Leyton Snodgrass paced York offensively with seven points apiece, while Ryan Seevers and Austin Phinney each racked up five points. Jude Collingham added four points, while Marley Jensen, Joel Jensen and Emmanuel Jensen notched two points each to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.