Athlete of the Week - Owen McDonald
Athlete of the Week - Owen McDonald

Male Athlete of the Week - Owen McDonald

Owen McDonald

 YNT Staff

McCool Junction senior Owen McDonald has been a steady point winner for the McCool Junction Mustangs all season long. On Tuesday, April 20, McDonald won the 200 meters with a time of 23.75 which was .24 better than his top time of the year to date. He currently sits fourth in the York News-Times coverage area in the 200. He was also second in the 400 where he currently leads the region with a 54.22 and he took third in the long jump going 19-9 ½ to climb into third place. McDonald also helped the 4x100 relay earn the win in a time of 46.27.

