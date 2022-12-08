As the weather cools down, MLB’s hot stove heats up

The proverbial “hot stove” in baseball has begun to heat up recently, with some big names coming off the board in the past few days. The Philadelphia Phillies brought in Trea Turner on a massive 11-year, $300-million deal and followed that up with Taijuan Walker for four years and $72 million.

The New York Mets lost Walker and fellow starting pitcher Jacob deGrom – who joined the Texas Rangers on a 5-year, $185-million deal – but they kept closer Edwin Diaz for 5 years and $102 million while adding Justin Verlander from Houston on a 2-year, $86.7-million contract.

Baseball’s other New York team, the Yankees, didn’t bring in new free agents but did re-sign a couple key players. First came Andrew Rizzo, who re-upped with the pinstripes on a deal worth an average of $20 million a season for two years, but the big fish was Aaron Judge.

Fresh off a year in which Judge broke the American League single-season home run record, the San Francisco Giants were rumored to be close to a deal with the slugger only for Judge to ultimately return to the Yankees on a 9-year, $360-million mammoth contract – an average of $40 million per season.

San Francisco missed out on Judge but did pick up another outfielder, as they signed Mitch Haniger for 3 years and $43.5 million.

St. Louis lost Yadier Molina to retirement but brought in a suitable replacement Wednesday in Willson Contreras, who inked with the Cardinals on a 5-year, $87.5-million contract. However, that wasn’t the biggest news of the day, as the Padres made a big splash Wednesday night by signing Xander Bogaerts to a gigantic contract worth $280 million over 11 years even though San Diego still has Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim on roster.

There are still some big names remaining – of the top four shortstops in this season’s free agency class, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson both remain unsigned, and starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is still available – but if the past few days are any indication, they’re heading for enormous pay days.

Winter Sports

The winter sports season is in full swing, and that means Ken and I are dutifully following along as we give our best efforts to provide all our area athletes with the best possible coverage. Unfortunately our efforts are a little bit hindered at the moment thanks to some technical issues in Grand Island, giving us a current temporary deadline before 7:30.

However, even if the deadline is too early for reliable next-day coverage in the print edition, we will get stories written up to go online that night with the print coverage to run the following day. Hopefully the tech issues are resolved fairly quickly, but I’m not sure how long we’ll be stuck with this temporary deadline.

Our Thursday night has opened up with the winter storm rolling in and causing a flurry of postponements, so if you have to be out and about do drive carefully and be safe.