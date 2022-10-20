As the fall sports season winds down, drama heats up

We’re officially in the home stretch of the fall sports season. Last week we bid adieu to three sports for the year with the conclusion of state girls golf, boys tennis and softball. In what was a busy and hectic week, we had a presence at all three events – Ken made the trip out for the first day of the Class C golf meet, we both went to Hastings for Polk County’s state debut Wednesday and Ken returned Thursday while I spent all day Thursday and Friday in Lincoln following state tennis.

With those successful seasons in the books, the weekend brought about conference volleyball as Ken handled the CRC and I caught York on the second day of the Central Conference tournament Saturday before following Centennial for the final day of the SNC tournament Tuesday. Subdistricts loom beginning on Monday with district finals being contested next weekend to determine the state field.

On the gridiron, the eight-man postseason begins this week while everybody else wraps up the regular season with the playoffs beginning next week. Four of our area teams will kick off their postseason Thursday, with Ken heading to Stromsburg for Cross County against Weeping Water as I make the trek to Henderson for what should be a thrilling game between Heartland and Exeter-Milligan/Friend in an 8-9 matchup.

Nebraska Lutheran will also be in action Thursday when they hit the road to face BDS.

Unfortunately, tonight’s games are almost certain to still be in action at deadline so print coverage will have to wait until Saturday’s paper – but both Ken and I will post our stories online Thursday night as well.

Friday brings about a trip to Kearney and my first taste of the state cross country experience. Both Ken and I will be there all day to cover our area runners, but we’ll be back in the evening in time for me to catch York vs. Northwest in a massive regular-season finale for both teams. The Dukes are currently eighth in the wild card points, so a win would cement a home playoff game while a loss would likely mean they have to hit the road next week.

Regardless of the sport, there’s sure to be drama and intrigue aplenty as the fall sports season winds down, and you can be assured our two-man wrecking crew will do our best to provide the best coverage possible.