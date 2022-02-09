Area wrestling teams head off to district tourneys this week

UTICA – Some wrestlers will see their seasons end this weekend, while others will advance to the biggest show the state has to offer in high school wrestling; the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Central in Omaha, February 17-19.

The five area teams will be spread out all over the state as only the Centennial Broncos and Cross County/Osceola Twisters will stay close to home in Utica.

One of the toughest Class C wrestling districts will be held Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at Centennial High School in Utica.

The Broncos will host three schools currently rated among the Class C top 10. No. 6 David City, No. 8 Crofton-Bloomfield and No. 9 Battle Creek will all be making their way to Utica for the C-3 District.

A total of 22 state rated wrestlers according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings will be battling for one of four spots in each of their respective weight classes.

The action gets underway at 3 p.m. Friday with wrestling resuming at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two area returning state champions will be among the Class C-3 field.