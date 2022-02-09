Area wrestling teams head off to district tourneys this week

UTICA – Some wrestlers will see their seasons end this weekend, while others will advance to the biggest show the state has to offer in high school wrestling; the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Central in Omaha, February 17-19.
The five area teams will be spread out all over the state as only the Centennial Broncos and Cross County/Osceola Twisters will stay close to home in Utica.
One of the toughest Class C wrestling districts will be held Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at Centennial High School in Utica.
The Broncos will host three schools currently rated among the Class C top 10. No. 6 David City, No. 8 Crofton-Bloomfield and No. 9 Battle Creek will all be making their way to Utica for the C-3 District.
A total of 22 state rated wrestlers according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings will be battling for one of four spots in each of their respective weight classes.
The action gets underway at 3 p.m. Friday with wrestling resuming at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Two area returning state champions will be among the Class C-3 field.
Senior Cameron Graham from Cross County/Osceola, who is the No. 1 rated grappler at 160 pounds at 41-0, and Centennial senior Carson Fehlhafer (38-0), the 285-pound Class C defending champion.
Graham won his 2021 state title wrestling at 152 pounds. Fehlhafer is also rated No. 1.
Other No. 1 rated wrestlers in the Class C-3 field include at 106 pounds Robbie Fisher of Crofton-Bloomfield and 126-pounder Simon Schindler of David City.
Teams competing-Archbishop-Bergan, Arlington, Battle Creek, Centennial, Cross County/Osceola, Crofton-Bloomfield, David City, HTRS, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, North Bend Central, Ponca, Quad County NE and Yutan.
C-1 at Madison
The David City Aquinas Monarchs, the 2022 State Duals Champion and the No. rated team in Class C all season long, bring with them nine wrestlers who are ranked in their respective weight classes.
The Fillmore Central Panthers who went 2-1 at the state duals and finished in fifth place is also in the field of 16 teams.
Aquinas comes in as the only rated team, joining once rated Bishop Neumann and Raymond Central who is ranked among dual teams at No. 7.
Fillmore Central has two wrestlers currently rated. Junior Travis Meyer (25-2) is No. 4 at 120 pounds and has No. 2 Jacob Kavan of Aquinas in his bracket.
At 132 pounds, junior and No. 3 ranked Alexander Schademann (48-2), is joined by No. 1 Logan Bryce of Raymond Central and Jacob Moravec of Aquinas at No. 6.
The Panthers boast four wrestlers who have 40 wins or more this season. At 113 pounds, senior Aidan Trowbridge is 43-4, junior Aiden Hinrichs at 145 is 40-6 and at 152 pounds, sophomore Treven Stassiness is 42-9. The Panthers have three other grapplers with 30 or more wins.
The two topped rated wrestlers in the C-3 field are Bryce of Raymond Central and defending Class C State Champion Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas at 152 pounds.
This meet has 22 state rated wrestlers.
Teams competing-Aquinas, BRLD, Bishop-Neumann, Elkhorn Valley, Fillmore Central, GICC, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High NE, Madison, Raymond Central, SCNU #5, Superior, Syracuse, Tekamah Herman, Tri-County and Twin River.
D-2 at Pleasanton
A total of 21 Class D teams will be making their way to Pleasanton this weekend, probably doubling the town’s population of 391 according to the 2019 census.
Of those 21 high school wrestling teams, only the Winside Wildcats are rated in the current Class D rankings. The Wildcats are the No. 2 team in Class D and have six wrestlers rated in each of their respective classes.
The High Plains Storm will be among that 21 team field looking to qualify as many wrestlers as they can for next week’s Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.