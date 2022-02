Area wrestlers take to the state tournament mats beginning today

OMAHA – A total of 19 area wrestlers will be making their way to the CHI Health Center in Omaha today for the start of the 2022 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships.

At 9:30 a.m. this morning Classes B and C will open the state championships with first round and quarterfinal round matches.

At 4 p.m. Class A and Class D will get their state meet started with first round and quarterfinal matches.

On Friday the first ever sanctioned NSAA Girls State Championships will get underway.

The State Finals in all weight classes, boys and girls will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 19.

Here is the schedule for area wrestlers by school.

Class B- York

120-Hudson Holoch, So., (24-23) vs. Brayden Canoyer, FR., (33-11), Waverly

182-Keagyn Linden, Fr., (26-14) vs. Brekyn Papineau, SR., (27-4), Aurora

285-Kadence Velde, Jr., (32-7) vs. Raoul Djidjoho, Sr., (29-12), Bennington

Class C-Centennial