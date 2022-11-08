Area volleyball teams enjoyed a successful season

YORK – Four area teams played in district finals this past year, with just one taking the next step and earning a spot in the Nebraska state volleyball championship round.

Cross County rolled to a record of 29-5 and a No. 7 final ranking in the Omaha World-Herald C2 poll. The Cougars hosted and defeated Wakefield 3-0 in the district final.

The Cougars took on Amherst in the opening round of state, but lost a first tough set and capped their season with a 3-0 loss.

The York Dukes also earned a first round host district final, but lost in three straight sets to Grand Island Northwest and saw their season end at 23-10. The Dukes finished up at No. 10 in the final Class B ratings.

Exeter-Milligan (19-13) came within a whisker of upsetting No. 5 Diller-Odell in the district final. The Griffins needed every bit of five sets to send the T-Wolves home for the year, winning the final set 15-13.

High Plains (23-9) went on the road in D2 to take on the Shelton Bulldogs after earning a wildcard to the district final. The No. 2 Bulldogs defeated the Storm 3-0 in the final.

The Centennial Broncos were the only other area team to finish above .500 as they checked in at 19-14. Centennial closed the season strong with second in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.

The rest of the records included: Heartland (14-17); McCool Junction (9-20); Hampton (8-21); Nebraska Lutheran (7-20); and Fillmore Central 2-29.

The end of the year saw the high school careers of many good area players come to a close. Several teams will have to do some rebuilding while others will return a strong core for the 2023 season. Of the 45 spots reserved for area leaders, 28 are occupied by underclassmen.

Here are the final stats leaders for the 2022 season.

KILLS- Top 10

Name YR. School Total

Cynley Wilkinson SO. York 311

Savana Krupicka JR. Exeter-Milligan 277

Kaydence Haase FR. Exeter-Milligan 274

Bren Lemburg SR. Cross County 263

Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 256

Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 247

Kenzie Wruble SR. High Plains 246

Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County 234

Karley Naber JR. Centennial 233

Catelynn Bargen SO. Centennial 220

ACES- Top 10

Name YR. School Total

Hayden Mierau JR. Heartland 57

Karley Naber JR. Centennial 55

Hailey Lindburg SR. High Plains 51

Kaydence Haase FR. Exeter-Milligan 50

Jozie Kanode SR. Exeter-Milligan 49

Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 47

Kiley Oldehoeft FR. Exeter-Milligan 47

Bren Lemburg SR. Cross County 43

Jasmine Malchow SR. Nebraska Lutheran 42

Courtney Carlstrom SO. High Plains 41

BLOCKS- Top 10

Name YR. School Total

Lilly Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 76

Bricelynn Larson SO. Cross County 76

Reyna Hafer SR. Fillmore Central 76

Marissa Endorf JR. Nebraska Lutheran 74

Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County 71

Cora Payne JR. Centennial 61

Riley Ackerson SO. High Plains 57

Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 55

Cambria Saunders SR. Centennial 46

Jaelyn Brown SO. Heartland 45

DIGS- Top 10

Name YR. School Total

Josie Loosvelt SR. York 471

Shae Kingery JR. Hampton 459

Felicity Johnson SR. Heartland 443

Lilly Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 348

Samara Ruether SR. Centennial 342

Karley Naber JR. Centennial 332

Angie Schademann SO. Fillmore Central 326

Hailey Lindburg SR. High Plains 320

Emily Ackerson SR. High Plains 306

Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 302

Mia Burke SR. York 302

SET ASSISTS- Top 5

Name YR. School Total

Sydney Hengelfelt FR. Cross County 829

Ella Wambold SO. Centennial 807

Libby Troester SR. York 586

Courtney Carlstrom SO. High Plains 522

Hayden Mierau JR. Heartland 507