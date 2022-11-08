Area volleyball teams enjoyed a successful season

YORK – Four area teams played in district finals this past year, with just one taking the next step and earning a spot in the Nebraska state volleyball championship round.
Cross County rolled to a record of 29-5 and a No. 7 final ranking in the Omaha World-Herald C2 poll. The Cougars hosted and defeated Wakefield 3-0 in the district final.
The Cougars took on Amherst in the opening round of state, but lost a first tough set and capped their season with a 3-0 loss.
The York Dukes also earned a first round host district final, but lost in three straight sets to Grand Island Northwest and saw their season end at 23-10. The Dukes finished up at No. 10 in the final Class B ratings.
Exeter-Milligan (19-13) came within a whisker of upsetting No. 5 Diller-Odell in the district final. The Griffins needed every bit of five sets to send the T-Wolves home for the year, winning the final set 15-13.
People are also reading…
High Plains (23-9) went on the road in D2 to take on the Shelton Bulldogs after earning a wildcard to the district final. The No. 2 Bulldogs defeated the Storm 3-0 in the final.
The Centennial Broncos were the only other area team to finish above .500 as they checked in at 19-14. Centennial closed the season strong with second in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.
The rest of the records included: Heartland (14-17); McCool Junction (9-20); Hampton (8-21); Nebraska Lutheran (7-20); and Fillmore Central 2-29.
The end of the year saw the high school careers of many good area players come to a close. Several teams will have to do some rebuilding while others will return a strong core for the 2023 season. Of the 45 spots reserved for area leaders, 28 are occupied by underclassmen.
Here are the final stats leaders for the 2022 season.
KILLS- Top 10
Name YR. School Total
Cynley Wilkinson SO. York 311
Savana Krupicka JR. Exeter-Milligan 277
Kaydence Haase FR. Exeter-Milligan 274
Bren Lemburg SR. Cross County 263
Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 256
Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 247
Kenzie Wruble SR. High Plains 246
Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County 234
Karley Naber JR. Centennial 233
Catelynn Bargen SO. Centennial 220
ACES- Top 10
Name YR. School Total
Hayden Mierau JR. Heartland 57
Karley Naber JR. Centennial 55
Hailey Lindburg SR. High Plains 51
Kaydence Haase FR. Exeter-Milligan 50
Jozie Kanode SR. Exeter-Milligan 49
Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 47
Kiley Oldehoeft FR. Exeter-Milligan 47
Bren Lemburg SR. Cross County 43
Jasmine Malchow SR. Nebraska Lutheran 42
Courtney Carlstrom SO. High Plains 41
BLOCKS- Top 10
Name YR. School Total
Lilly Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 76
Bricelynn Larson SO. Cross County 76
Reyna Hafer SR. Fillmore Central 76
Marissa Endorf JR. Nebraska Lutheran 74
Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County 71
Cora Payne JR. Centennial 61
Riley Ackerson SO. High Plains 57
Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 55
Cambria Saunders SR. Centennial 46
Jaelyn Brown SO. Heartland 45
DIGS- Top 10
Name YR. School Total
Josie Loosvelt SR. York 471
Shae Kingery JR. Hampton 459
Felicity Johnson SR. Heartland 443
Lilly Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 348
Samara Ruether SR. Centennial 342
Karley Naber JR. Centennial 332
Angie Schademann SO. Fillmore Central 326
Hailey Lindburg SR. High Plains 320
Emily Ackerson SR. High Plains 306
Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 302
Mia Burke SR. York 302
SET ASSISTS- Top 5
Name YR. School Total
Sydney Hengelfelt FR. Cross County 829
Ella Wambold SO. Centennial 807
Libby Troester SR. York 586
Courtney Carlstrom SO. High Plains 522
Hayden Mierau JR. Heartland 507