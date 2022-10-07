Area VB wrap

YORK - The York Dukes, Nebraska Lutheran Knights, High Plains Storm and Fillmore Central Panthers were all in action Thursday evening. Unfortunately, stats from all four teams' matches were not available. Below is a brief rundown of the scores.

York 3, Milford 0

MILFORD - York improved to 19-6 in year one of the Kelby Phillips era and capped a 2-0 week with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-20 sweep at Milford.

Nebraska Lutheran 3, Harvard 0

HARVARD – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights picked up their fifth win of the season Thursday, breaking out the brooms in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of Harvard.

High Plains/Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek tri

FAIRFIELD - The High Plains Storm broke out the brooms with a 25-17, 25-14 sweep of the Sandy Creek Cougars on Thursday. The host Cougars rebounded with a 25-21, 19-25, 25-21 win over Fillmore Central in their final match. High Plains and Fillmore Central also squared off against each other, but no score from the match was available. Stats from all three matches were unavailable.