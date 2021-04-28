Area thinclads compete in Central Nebraska Championships

GRAND ISLAND – Cross County junior Josi Noble was tops among News-Times area athletes in Monday’s Track and Field Championships at Northwest High in Grand Island.

Noble stretched the official triple jump tape 34-11 ¼ and helped herself to second, then ran fourth in both the 200 (26.74) and 400 (1:00.39).

Maverick Hiebner, a senior, came from Heartland to cover the pole vault bar at 13-2 and earn second overall.

Huskie teammate Mariah Tessman, a freshman, earned points for Heartland in the girls vault where she went 9-4 for fifth.

The Huskies benefited again in the high jump where junior Trajan Arbuck landed sixth with a best effort of 5-11.

Cheyenne Danielson carried the Huskie colors in the 1600 where she covered the metric mile in 5:48.36 for sixth. In the 800 the freshman took eighth (2:36.10).

Isaac Noyd, a Cougar from CC, was seventh on the boys side of the triple jump at 40-9 ½.

High Plains made its way onto the final results when both the boys 4x100 sprint relay (45.43) and shot putter Brianna Wilshusen (34-5) finished eighth.