UTICA – The Fillmore Central boys won the SNC title Saturday night, but the Panthers weren’t the only area team to take the court on the final day of the tournament. In the consolation matches earlier on Saturday, the Centennial boys defeated Heartland 43-24, the Fillmore Central girls cruised to a 49-17 win over the Huskies and the Bronco girls fell to Thayer Central 39-31 in the third-place game.

Centennial 43, Heartland 24

The two teams went to the intermission deadlocked at 19, but the Broncos broke the game open with a 15-1 run in the third quarter and held serve down the stretch for a 19-point win.

Centennial attempted just 27 shots but connected on 14 of them. Maj Nisly poured in 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting – including 5 of 7 from three – while Lane Zimmer canned 3 of 6 shots and joined him in double figures with 10 points.

Behind them, Alex Hirschfeld netted eight points, while Jayde Gumaer and Ryan Richters added three apiece. Shawn Rathjen and Devin Slawnyk rounded out the scoring with one.

Team and individual stats for Heartland were not available.

Fillmore Central 49, Heartland 17

While the boys won the conference title, the Panther girls also picked up a win Saturday, taking down Heartland by 32 points. No quarter-by-quarter box score was available, and team and individual stats for both the Huskies and Panthers were not provided.

Thayer Central 39, Centennial 31

In the girls third-place game, the Broncos and Titans entered the fourth quarter tied at 26-all. However, Centennial ran out of gas late as Thayer Central used a 13-5 run over the final eight minutes to pick up a 39-31 win.

Ella Wambold scored eight points to lead Centennial, which shot 12 of 39 from the floor and 4 of 18 from three. Behind her, Savannah Horne netted seven points, Karley Naber and Cora Payne added five apiece and Catelynn Bargen tallied four. Averie Stuhr rounded out the scoring with two points.

Payne led Centennial on the glass with eight rebounds and Naber dished out three assists. Individual stats for Thayer Central were not available.