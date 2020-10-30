Area teams gear up for district volleyball finals

YORK – Four volleyball teams from the York News-Times’ coverage area won their subdistrict tournament earlier this week, meaning they’re one win away from making the state tournament field.

The York Dukes, Centennial Broncos, High Plains Storm and Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves are all playing in a district final this Saturday.

Here is the district final information for all four teams:

B-6 at York High School at 11 a.m.

No. 6 seed York (26-8) vs. No. 11 Hastings (15-16)

The Dukes played the Tigers once before in the season opener back on Aug. 27, and won 3-1.

Hastings beat McCook (14-16) and Lexington (17-16) to earn this district final berth while York, led by junior Masa Scheierman (477 kills), took down Seward (18-13) and Aurora (21-12).

York is looking for its first state tournament appearance since 2012.

Spectator guidelines for the match: