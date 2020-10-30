Area teams gear up for district volleyball finals

YORK – Four volleyball teams from the York News-Times’ coverage area won their subdistrict tournament earlier this week, meaning they’re one win away from making the state tournament field.
The York Dukes, Centennial Broncos, High Plains Storm and Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves are all playing in a district final this Saturday.
Here is the district final information for all four teams:
B-6 at York High School at 11 a.m.
No. 6 seed York (26-8) vs. No. 11 Hastings (15-16)
The Dukes played the Tigers once before in the season opener back on Aug. 27, and won 3-1.
Hastings beat McCook (14-16) and Lexington (17-16) to earn this district final berth while York, led by junior Masa Scheierman (477 kills), took down Seward (18-13) and Aurora (21-12).
York is looking for its first state tournament appearance since 2012.
Spectator guidelines for the match:
All teams will be limited to six spectators per player and coach. Spectators must identify the player or coach they are representing at the ticket gate. Family groups must sit together. High school students not affiliated with a player or coach will be allowed to attend and sit in the student section. Students will need to identify themselves as a student when they pay at the gate.
Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times per NSAA Postseason Guidelines. Face coverings are required to gain admission into the event as well.
C2-5 at Thayer Central High School in Hebron at 6 p.m.
No. 5 Thayer Central (22-4) vs. No. 12 Centennial (21-11)
Centennial knocked off Cross County in a victory via sweep last Tuesday in a subdistrict final in Utica.
The Kate Hirschfeld-led Broncos played Thayer Central twice in the regular season and lost both contests. The Titans won 2-0 on Aug. 29 at the Minden Invite, and escaped with a 3-2 win in Utica on Oct. 1.
Centennial hasn’t been in the state volleyball tournament since 2007.
D1-2 at Hampton High School at 3 p.m.
No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (27-3) vs. No. 15 High Plains (19-11)
Under first-year head coach Brittany Klingsporn, High Plains is eight games over .500 and has two strong seniors in Brianna Wilshusen and Brooke Bannister.
The two teams met once in the regular season back on Oct. 15 at the Lawrence-Nelson triangular. The Eagles won that match 2-0.
High Plains is looking for its first trip to the state volleyball tournament.
D2-8 at Schuyler High School at 11 a.m.
No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (22-8) vs. No. 9 Wynot (17-4)
The Timberwolves, led by seniors Cammie Harrison, Jaiden Papik and junior Cameran Jansky, will be playing the Blue Devils for the first time this season.
Exeter-Milligan is no stranger to district finals, as it’s made the state tournament 12 times since 2003, with state championships in 2017, 2015, 2012, 2010 and 2009.
