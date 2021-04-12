Area schools compete at Meridian track invite

FRIEND - The Meridian Invite was originally scheduled to be in Friend on Wednesday, but inclement weather moved the meet back two days to Friday.
The weather Friday for the start was sunny and getting warmer by the minute, but as the day wore on a cold front moved in and things changed quickly.
The Sterling Jets behind Macy Richardson and her three individual event wins rolled to the 28-point win over second place McCool Junction 100-72.
Osceola was third with 63 points, BDS also finished with 63 and Exeter-Milligan picked up 36 of their 62.5 points in three events to take home fifth place.
The Mustangs won both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relays and Aly Plock won the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:39.30 to account for 30 of 72 team points.
McCool had 37 points in the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 races alone.
In the high jump, freshman McKenna Yates cleared 4-10 to finish second and also picked up points in the 400 with a fourth place finish. In that same race, Jadon Hess was second with a time of 1:05.63. Hess also scored in the 200 with a fourth place finish.
Sara Weisheit was third in the 3200.
The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves won the first running event of the day with a time of 11:20.17 in the 4x800 relay.
Exeter-Milligan junior Cameran Jansky won the 800 with a time of 2:43.09 and the 1600 went to senior Jaiden Papik with a clocking of 6:19.60. Cammie Harrison was second with a time of 6:30.45. The senior also took second in the 3200 and Papik added a third place in the 300 hurdles.
High Plains’ biggest share of points came in the shot put where senior Brianna Wilshusen had a throw of 37-4, over a foot farther than her best toss of the season to that point, to take second place in the event.
The other points for the Storm came in the 4x100 relay with a fifth place effort and in the triple jump where Brooke Bannister was sixth.
Hampton was also in action at the meet, but did not score.
Both Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction will be in action today at the Heartland Invite with field events getting started at 11 a.m.
Hampton, High Plains, Cross County and Nebraska Lutheran will all be in Osceola on Wednesday for the High Plains Invite.
Girls Results- 1.Sterling 100; 2.McCool Junction (MCJ) 72; 3.Osceola 63; 4.BDS 63; 5.Exeter-Milligan 62.5 (EM); 6.Meridian 56; 7.Diller-Odell 41; 8.Friend 32; 9.Dorchester 26.5; 10.High Plains 11.
Event winners and area athletes who placed
100-1.Dakotah Ludemann,Sterling 13.04; 5.Sarah Vodicka, McCool Junction 13.46.
200-Kiarra Fennell, Friend 27.94; 4.Jadon Hess, McCool Junction 28.79.
400-Skylar Pretzer, Diller-Odell 1:03.45; 2.Jadon Hess, MCJ 1:05.63; 4.McKenna Yates, MCJ 1:06.36.
800-1.Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan 2:43.09; 2. Aly Plock, MCJ 2:50.16.
1600-1.Jaiden Papik, EM 6:19.60; 2.Cammie Harrison, EM 6:30.45.
3200-1.Aly Plock, MCJ 13:39.30; 2.Cammie Harrison, EM 14:14.17; 3.Sara Weisheit, MCJ 15:17.17; 6.Carryn Light, MCJ 18:05.68.
100 Hurdles-1.Macy Richardson, Sterling 15.90; 5.Jozie Kanode, EM19.18.
300 Hurdles-1.Macy Richardson, Sterling 51.40; 3.Jaiden Papik, EM 52.66.
4x100-1.McCool Junction 55.69; 5.High Plains 59.58; 6.Exeter-Milligan 59.71.
4x400-1.McCool Junction 4:34.78; 5.Exeter-Milligan 5:10.39
4x800-1.Exeter-Milligan 11:20.17.
High Jump-1.Zoey Walker, Osceola 4-10; 2.McKenna Yates, MCJ 4-10
Pole Vault-1.Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian 9-6; 4.Jozie Kanode, EM 8-0; 6.Madison Luzum, EM 7-0.
Long Jump-1.Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian 16-0; 6.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 14-3.
Triple Jump-1.Macy Richardson, Sterling 35-6; 5.Sarah Vodicka, MCJ 30-8 ½; 6.Brooke Bannister, High Plains 30-0 ¾.