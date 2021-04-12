Area schools compete at Meridian track invite

FRIEND - The Meridian Invite was originally scheduled to be in Friend on Wednesday, but inclement weather moved the meet back two days to Friday.

The weather Friday for the start was sunny and getting warmer by the minute, but as the day wore on a cold front moved in and things changed quickly.

The Sterling Jets behind Macy Richardson and her three individual event wins rolled to the 28-point win over second place McCool Junction 100-72.

Osceola was third with 63 points, BDS also finished with 63 and Exeter-Milligan picked up 36 of their 62.5 points in three events to take home fifth place.

The Mustangs won both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relays and Aly Plock won the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:39.30 to account for 30 of 72 team points.

McCool had 37 points in the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 races alone.

In the high jump, freshman McKenna Yates cleared 4-10 to finish second and also picked up points in the 400 with a fourth place finish. In that same race, Jadon Hess was second with a time of 1:05.63. Hess also scored in the 200 with a fourth place finish.

Sara Weisheit was third in the 3200.