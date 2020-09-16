Area players posting some impressive early season numbers

YORK-The high school volleyball season is nearing a full month of action and while some teams have played several games, others have played just a few.

For instance the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves who are rated as the No. 3 team in the Omaha World-Herald Class D-2 rankings are 10-2 and the No. 10 rated Class C-2 Centennial Broncos are 9-4, both with double digit number of games. McCool Junction has also played 13 games and sports an 8-5 mark.

Cross County (4-2) has played just six games and Fillmore Central (1-5) which had their season interrupted by COVID-19 has just six games in the books as well.

Hampton is 7-6; Heartland 4-3; High Plains 6-3 and Nebraska Lutheran is 0-7 round out the rest of the area schools.

Cross County will play several games over the weekend at their invite and the Fillmore Central Panthers will be hosting their annual invite as well.

The Dukes who are 6-2 and rated as the No. 6 team in Class B will actually play eight matches over the next five days with six at the Gothenburg Harvest Festival and two more on Monday night when they host Palmyra and Malcolm.

YNT Stat Leaders through Tuesday, September 15

KILLS