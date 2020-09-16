Area players posting some impressive early season numbers

YORK-The high school volleyball season is nearing a full month of action and while some teams have played several games, others have played just a few.
For instance the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves who are rated as the No. 3 team in the Omaha World-Herald Class D-2 rankings are 10-2 and the No. 10 rated Class C-2 Centennial Broncos are 9-4, both with double digit number of games. McCool Junction has also played 13 games and sports an 8-5 mark.
Cross County (4-2) has played just six games and Fillmore Central (1-5) which had their season interrupted by COVID-19 has just six games in the books as well.
Hampton is 7-6; Heartland 4-3; High Plains 6-3 and Nebraska Lutheran is 0-7 round out the rest of the area schools.
Cross County will play several games over the weekend at their invite and the Fillmore Central Panthers will be hosting their annual invite as well.
The Dukes who are 6-2 and rated as the No. 6 team in Class B will actually play eight matches over the next five days with six at the Gothenburg Harvest Festival and two more on Monday night when they host Palmyra and Malcolm.
YNT Stat Leaders through Tuesday, September 15
KILLS
1. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 178
2. Masa Scheierman JR. York 137
3. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool Junction 100
4. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 93
5. Kylie Mersch SO. Hampton 90
ACE SERVES
1. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 29
2. Jaci Opfer SR. Centennial 27
3. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool Junction 18
4. Cammie Harrison SR. Exeter-Milligan 16
5. Jaiden Papik SR. Exeter-Milligan 15
Alexis Kalkwarf JR. High Plains 15
BLOCKS
1. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 28
2. Jaycee Stuhr SR. Centennial 19
Maddie Portwine SR. York 19
4. Jaci Opfer SR. Centennial 16
5. Kiley Rathjen SR. Centennial 15
Erin Case SR. York 15
Emma Hansen SR. Hampton 15
DIGS
1. Rorie Loveland SR. Hampton 264
2. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 132
3. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool Junction 129
4. Ashley Brown JR. Heartland 125
5. Ashley Schulz SR. McCool Junction 123
SET ASSISTS
1. Jaci Opfer SR. Centennial 314
2. Emma Olsen JR. Exeter-Milligan 254
3. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 251
4. Natalie Rockenbach SR. York 135
Sophia Hoffschneider SR. McCool Junction 135
