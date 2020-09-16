 Skip to main content
Area players posting some impressive early season numbers
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Area players posting some impressive early season numbers

Three huge tournaments this weekend involve five area schools

Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial Volleyball

Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld leads the York News-Times All-Area charts in kills with 178 and she is second in digs with 132.

 News-Times file photo

YORK-The high school volleyball season is nearing a full month of action and while some teams have played several games, others have played just a few.

For instance the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves who are rated as the No. 3 team in the Omaha World-Herald Class D-2 rankings are 10-2 and the No. 10 rated Class C-2 Centennial Broncos are 9-4, both with double digit number of games. McCool Junction has also played 13 games and sports an 8-5 mark.

Cross County (4-2) has played just six games and Fillmore Central (1-5) which had their season interrupted by COVID-19 has just six games in the books as well.

Hampton is 7-6; Heartland 4-3; High Plains 6-3 and Nebraska Lutheran is 0-7 round out the rest of the area schools.

Cross County will play several games over the weekend at their invite and the Fillmore Central Panthers will be hosting their annual invite as well.

Masa Scheierman, York Volleyball

York junior Masa Scheierman has 137 kills in eight games which is a 17.1 per match average. She is also the leader on the York Dukes team with 87 digs and third in blocks with 13.

The Dukes who are 6-2 and rated as the No. 6 team in Class B will actually play eight matches over the next five days with six at the Gothenburg Harvest Festival and two more on Monday night when they host Palmyra and Malcolm.

YNT Stat Leaders through Tuesday, September 15

KILLS

1. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 178

2. Masa Scheierman JR. York 137

3. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool Junction 100

4. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 93

5. Kylie Mersch SO. Hampton 90

ACE SERVES

1. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 29

2. Jaci Opfer SR. Centennial 27

3. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool Junction 18

4. Cammie Harrison SR. Exeter-Milligan 16

5. Jaiden Papik SR. Exeter-Milligan 15

Alexis Kalkwarf JR. High Plains 15

BLOCKS

1. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 28

2. Jaycee Stuhr SR. Centennial 19

Maddie Portwine SR. York 19

4. Jaci Opfer SR. Centennial 16

5. Kiley Rathjen SR. Centennial 15

Erin Case SR. York 15

Emma Hansen SR. Hampton 15

DIGS

1. Rorie Loveland SR. Hampton 264

2. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 132

3. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool Junction 129

4. Ashley Brown JR. Heartland 125

5. Ashley Schulz SR. McCool Junction 123

SET ASSISTS

1. Jaci Opfer SR. Centennial 314

2. Emma Olsen JR. Exeter-Milligan 254

3. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 251

4. Natalie Rockenbach SR. York 135

Sophia Hoffschneider SR. McCool Junction 135

