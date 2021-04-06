 Skip to main content
Area players net recognition in both major Nebraska newspapers
ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Area players net recognition in both major Nebraska newspapers

Portwine, Scheierman and Hirschfeld make all-state first or second teams

Maddie Portwine

York senior Maddie Portwine was named to both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star Class B All-State first teams this past week. Portwine averaged 15.7 points per game and was among the area leaders in free throw shooting at 71%. She also surpassed the 1,000 point mark during the year.

YORK – It was a banner season for area girl basketball players and more proof of that came this past week with the All-State selections in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star newspapers.

Two of the area’s 10 teams made their way to Lincoln this past March to take part in the Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament.

The York Dukes, who were rated as high as No. 1 in Class B and No. 6 in the Top 10, defeated the Omaha Skutt Skyhawks in the first round, but came up short in the semifinals against the Norris Titans.

Their success rested largely on the shoulders of senior Maddie Portwine and junior Masa Scheierman. The latter will play volleyball at South Dakota State following her senior season in 2022.

Portwine, who averaged 15.7 points per game her final year at York, was also among the leaders in 3-point percentage (.333) and free throw percentage at 71%. She was a first-team selection in both the OWH and the LJS.

Masa Schheierman

York junior Masa Scheierman (3) was a beast in the paint for the Dukes this past year. She recorded 77 blocked shots and pulled down nearly 11 rebounds a game. She was named to the Class B All-State Tournament team and was a second team Class B selection in the Omaha World-Herald.

Scheierman was a second team pick in the LJS and earned honorable mention in the OWH. The junior averaged 10.7 rebounds per game and 8.6 points. She also recorded 77 blocked shots.

The Centennial Broncos defeated Sutton in the district final and in the first round of the C-2 State Tournament fell to eventual state champion Crofton.

Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld was a second-team selection in the Journal and made the honorable mentions picks in the Herald.

Kate Hirschfeld

Bronco senior Kate Hirschfeld (2) was recognized by the Omaha World-Herald with a Class C-2 second team all-state selection. Over the course of the 2020-21 season Hirschfeld averaged 13.3 points and five rebounds a game.

Hirschfeld averaged 13.3 points per game and was active on the boards with five rebounds a contest. She was third in the area stats in field goal percentage at .460 and fourth in steals at 3.5 per game.

Here are the rest of the area honorable mention selections.

Class B

York

OWH/LJS- Destiny Shepherd, Mattie Pohl

Class C-2

Centennial

OWH-Asia Nisly, Daylee Dey, Kierra Green

LJS- Asia Nisly, Daylee Dey

Cross County

OWH- Erica Stratman, Cortlyn Schaefer, Josi Noble, Shyanne Anderson, Chloe Sandell.

LJS- Erica Stratman, Cortlyn Schaefer

Fillmore Central

OWH- Jackie Schelkopf, Lexi Theis, Jordan Broman, Abby Nichols, Faith Engel

LJS- Jackie Schelkopf, Lexi Theis, Jordan Broman, Abby Nichols

Class D-1

Heartland

OWH- Cassidy Siebert, Kaelyn Buller, Felicity Johnson

LJS- Cassidy Siebert, Kaelyn Buller

High Plains

OWH/LJS- Brianna Wilshusen, Brooke Bannister, Hailey Lindburg

McCool Junction

OWH/LJS- McKenna Yates

Class D-2

Exeter-Milligan

OWH/LJS- Jaiden Papik, Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen, Cammie Harrison.

Hampton

OWH/LJS- Lexie Wolinski, Zaya Stuart, Rorie Loveland, Lillian Dose.

