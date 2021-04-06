Area players net recognition in both major Nebraska newspapers

YORK – It was a banner season for area girl basketball players and more proof of that came this past week with the All-State selections in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star newspapers.
Two of the area’s 10 teams made their way to Lincoln this past March to take part in the Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The York Dukes, who were rated as high as No. 1 in Class B and No. 6 in the Top 10, defeated the Omaha Skutt Skyhawks in the first round, but came up short in the semifinals against the Norris Titans.
Their success rested largely on the shoulders of senior Maddie Portwine and junior Masa Scheierman. The latter will play volleyball at South Dakota State following her senior season in 2022.
Portwine, who averaged 15.7 points per game her final year at York, was also among the leaders in 3-point percentage (.333) and free throw percentage at 71%. She was a first-team selection in both the OWH and the LJS.
Scheierman was a second team pick in the LJS and earned honorable mention in the OWH. The junior averaged 10.7 rebounds per game and 8.6 points. She also recorded 77 blocked shots.
The Centennial Broncos defeated Sutton in the district final and in the first round of the C-2 State Tournament fell to eventual state champion Crofton.
Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld was a second-team selection in the Journal and made the honorable mentions picks in the Herald.
Hirschfeld averaged 13.3 points per game and was active on the boards with five rebounds a contest. She was third in the area stats in field goal percentage at .460 and fourth in steals at 3.5 per game.
Here are the rest of the area honorable mention selections.
Class B
York
OWH/LJS- Destiny Shepherd, Mattie Pohl
Class C-2
Centennial
OWH-Asia Nisly, Daylee Dey, Kierra Green
LJS- Asia Nisly, Daylee Dey
Cross County
OWH- Erica Stratman, Cortlyn Schaefer, Josi Noble, Shyanne Anderson, Chloe Sandell.
LJS- Erica Stratman, Cortlyn Schaefer
Fillmore Central
OWH- Jackie Schelkopf, Lexi Theis, Jordan Broman, Abby Nichols, Faith Engel
LJS- Jackie Schelkopf, Lexi Theis, Jordan Broman, Abby Nichols
Class D-1
Heartland
OWH- Cassidy Siebert, Kaelyn Buller, Felicity Johnson
LJS- Cassidy Siebert, Kaelyn Buller
High Plains
OWH/LJS- Brianna Wilshusen, Brooke Bannister, Hailey Lindburg
McCool Junction
OWH/LJS- McKenna Yates
Class D-2
Exeter-Milligan
OWH/LJS- Jaiden Papik, Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen, Cammie Harrison.
Hampton
OWH/LJS- Lexie Wolinski, Zaya Stuart, Rorie Loveland, Lillian Dose.