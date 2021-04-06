Area players net recognition in both major Nebraska newspapers

YORK – It was a banner season for area girl basketball players and more proof of that came this past week with the All-State selections in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star newspapers.

Two of the area’s 10 teams made their way to Lincoln this past March to take part in the Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament.

The York Dukes, who were rated as high as No. 1 in Class B and No. 6 in the Top 10, defeated the Omaha Skutt Skyhawks in the first round, but came up short in the semifinals against the Norris Titans.

Their success rested largely on the shoulders of senior Maddie Portwine and junior Masa Scheierman. The latter will play volleyball at South Dakota State following her senior season in 2022.

Portwine, who averaged 15.7 points per game her final year at York, was also among the leaders in 3-point percentage (.333) and free throw percentage at 71%. She was a first-team selection in both the OWH and the LJS.

Scheierman was a second team pick in the LJS and earned honorable mention in the OWH. The junior averaged 10.7 rebounds per game and 8.6 points. She also recorded 77 blocked shots.