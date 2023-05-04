SUTTON – Several area boys teams hit the links for the Sutton invite on Tuesday, with Heartland, Exeter-Milligan, Fillmore Central, High Plains and Cross County/Osceola all in action.

Doniphan-Trumbull fired a 330 to bring home the team title, while the Huskies finished as runner-up with a 340. Exeter-Milligan took fifth with a 353, while Fillmore Central was sixth with a 361 and CCO tied for eighth at 378. Rounding out the area teams’ performances was High Plains in 13th position with a team score of 543.

Heartland medaled four golfers Tuesday, led by Andrew Franz in seventh place. Franz fired a 44 on the front nine and a 40 on the back to finish with an 18-hole 84. The Huskies’ Jacob Regier and Creighton Friesen finished one stroke back of Franz in a four-way tie for ninth at 85, while Reeve Oswald tied for 13th with an 86.

Rounding out the Heartland scoring was Ryan Hiebner with a 104.

Exeter-Milligan was led by Carter Milton in fourth place, as he carded an 18-hole 79 with a 40 on the front and 39 on the back. Aidan Vavra recorded nines of 47 and 39 to tie for 13th with an 86, while Draven Payne went 48-43 for a 91. Andrew Vavra tallied a 97 and Mikey Bartu rounded out the team scoring with a 106.

Fillmore Central senior Alex Schademann lit up the course, firing a 70 to finish atop the individual leaderboard. Schademann notched a 38 on the front and 32 on the back on his way to the gold medal. Behind him, AJ Wusk recorded nines of 43 and 46 to finish with an 89, while Travis Myer tallied a 100, Hunter Lukes entered the clubhouse with a 102 and Carson Asche capped the scoring with a 110.

Ashton Seim paced CCO with an 89, followed by Andrew Dubas with a 95 and Hayden Allen and Brock Allen with a pair of 97s. Wyatt Hengelfelt closed out the team scoring with a 102.

High Plains only sent three golfers to the tee box, led by Cameron Bohaboj with a 118. Shane Cook notched a 122 and Kyleigh Farley followed one stroke back with a 123.