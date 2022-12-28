Area girls top five wrestlers

YORK – A statement that I read earlier this year said that Nebraska has 500 more girl wrestlers competing this year than last year.

With York, Fillmore Central and High Plains the three area schools that have wrestling for the girls, picking a top five was no easy task.

Seward/Centennial and Milford make up the Seward County team.

There have been some very strong performances to date and with having looked over the accomplishments to date of the girls from the area involved in wrestling, York senior Addison Cotton gets the nod as the first girl rated in the No. 1 position.

Here is a look at the area top five based on record, opponents faced and quality wins.

1. Addison Cotton, SR., York High School

York’s Addison Cotton is currently rated as the No. 12 wrestler at 140 pound in the NE. Wrestle rankings. She has compiled a record of 11-1 with her only loss coming to Scribner-Snyder’s Kristin Schellenberg who is rated at No. 3 in the 140 pound weight class. Cotton won the Friday Night Fracas in West Point and she took second at the Wahoo Invite where the loss to Schellenberg took place in the finals.

2. Angelina Schademann, SO., Fillmore Central

Schademann started out the year ranked at 8 in the NE Wrestle rankings at 100 pounds and she has put together an 11-4 record with some solid wins and some losses that have come to state ranked wrestlers. The sophomore went 2-1 at O’Neil where she defeated No. 12 Joslyn Yarbrough of Valentine and recorded her first loss against Grand Island’s Sandra Gutierrez. The following tournament she defeated Gutierrez, but the two met again at Wahoo and Gutierrez won that match. Her other two losses were to No. 2 Gloria Flores of South Sioux City and Natalie Hull, No. 3 of Scribner-Snyder.

3. Dakota Gress, FR., High Plains

The only wrestler on the High Plains girls' team is freshman Dakota Gress. So far this year she is 10-2 at 135 pounds with a championship at the Wahoo Invitational, third at the Platteview Invite and she was fourth at the Crete Invite in her first varsity start. Both of the freshman’s losses have come to state ranked wrestlers as she lost to Millie Jensen of Millard South who is No. 10 at 130 and No. 2 Kayden Sipp of Adams Central at the Crete Invite also at 130 pounds.

4. Avery Albers, FR., York High School

So far this season York freshman Avery Albers has recorded some quality wins and even her losses have come against state ranked competition. Albers is rated No. 11 at 170 pounds and is currently 10-2 on the season. Both losses have come to ranked opponents as No. 10 Rowyn Wiltgen of Millard South defeated Albers at Friday Night Fracas and No. 4 Macy Barber of Omaha Westside topped her at Wahoo. She has recorded wins over No. 12 Angie Rose of Omaha Central and Zulema Godinez of South Sioux City. The freshman placed third at both Friday Night Fracas and the Wahoo Invite.

5. Jo Lee Gewecke, FR., Fillmore Central

Most of Jo Lee Gewecke’s losses this year came early in the season as she went 3-2 at the O’Neil Invite taking home fourth place and she took fifth place at Battle at the Point. In her last outing at the Wahoo Invite, Gewecke took first place defeating South Sioux City’s Rebecca Perez for the second time this year. Two of her losses were to No. 4 Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworth and No. 5 Lacy Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview. She has won her last 10 matches she has competed in and she is 14-4 on the year.

Wrestlers to keep an eye on

Fillmore Central- 110 Sarah Turner (10-6)

York- 190 Annsley Vernon (12-3), 135/170 Jessah Linden (6-2)