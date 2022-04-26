Area girls' teams tune up for league T&F at Shelby

SHELBY – With both the Crossroads Conference and the Southern Nebraska Conference meets just a few days away, many of the teams from both leagues got in their final tune-ups at the Shelby-Rising City Invite on Tuesday.

There were seven teams from the CRC, including York News-Times coverage schools, Exeter-Milligan, Cross County, High Plains and Fillmore Central. Also the host SRC Huskies, Osceola and East Butler.

Teams competing from the SNC included Fillmore Central, Sandy Creek and David City.

Making up the rest of the 12 schools competing on Tuesday were Fullerton, Palmer and Harvard.

The host Huskies were too strong for the rest of the field as they pulled away to win the invite scoring 105 points.

The Cross County girls were led by senior Josi Noble who won both the triple jump and the 200. Another senior, Haileigh Moutray, had a personal best in the shot put and took the top spot in that event.

Fillmore Central’s Angelina Schademann won the pole vault as she cleared 10-0 to earn the Panthers 10 team points. Exeter-Milligan’s Jozie Kanode was second with a height of 9-0.

The Cougars’ Kylee Krol had a busy day. She was third in the 100, fifth in the 200 and she finished fourth in the pole vault.

Fillmore Central’s Kaili Head took second in the discus, while teammate Julia Odermatt was fifth in the 100 and sixth in the 200.

The top High Plains effort on the day went to Kenzie Wruble in the triple jump and Emily Ackerson with a fourth place in the discus.

The Timberwolves’ Savana Krupicka placed in both the 800 with a second place and the triple jump with a fourth place.

The Crossroads Conference meet in Osceola will start at 9 a.m. and the SNC in Fairbury at 10 a.m.

Team scoring -1.Shelby-RC 105, 2.East Butler 75, 3.Sandy Creek 71, 4.Cross County 52, 5.David City 50, 6.Fullerton 46, 7.Fillmore Central 38, 8.Exeter-Milligan 32, 9.Palmer 23, 10.Osceola 13, 11.High Plains 12, 12.Harvard 10

All event winners and area athletes placing in each event.

100-1.Leah Hatch, SC 13.13, 3.Kylee Krol, CC 13.51, 5.Julia Odermatt, FC 13.88

200-1.Josi Noble, CC 27.31, 5.Kylee Krol, CC 29.09, 6.Julia Odermatt, FC 29.13

400-1.Jenna Heinz, SC 1:05.16, 4.Reyna Hafer, FC 1:07, 5.Addie Linn, CC 1:07.95, 6.Kenzie Wruble, HP 1:09.11

800-1.Zoey Walker, SRC 2:38.42, 2.Savana Krupicka, EM 2:39.71

1600-1.Taya Pinneo, SRC 6:05.41, 4.Hallie Verhage, FC 6:18.70, 5.Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC 6:19.38

3200-1.Reese Kozisek, EB 13:35.49, 4.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 14:53.40

100H-1.Libery Baker, SRC 15.79

300H-1.Allie Rigatuso, EB 52.73, 2.Malorie Staskal, EM 54.45

4x100-1.Sandy Creek 53.08, 4.Cross County 55.34, 5.Fillmore Central 56.15

4x400-1.Shelby-RC 4:24.91, 4.Fillmore Central 4:28.24, 6.High Plains 4:52.72

4x800-1.Shelby –RC 11:05.03, 5.Fillmore Central 12:32.11

Discus-1.Ava Larmon, SRC 102-11, 2.Kaili Head, FC 98-09, 4.Emily Ackerson, HP 96-7 ½

High Jump-1.Zoey Walker, SRC 5-0

Long Jump-1.Leah Hatch, SC 16-6 ¾, 6.Reyna Hafer, FC 13-11 ¾

Pole Vault-1.Angelina Schademann, FC 10-0, 2.Jozie Kanode, EM 9-0, 4.Kylee Kroll, CC 8-6

Shot Put-1.Haileigh Moutray, CC 36-1

Triple Jump-1.Josi Noble, CC 34-8 ½, 3.Kenzie Wruble, HP 32-9, 4.Savana Krupicka, EM 32-8 ½, 5.Sarah Forsberg, CC 32-1