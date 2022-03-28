 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls play their way onto All-State rosters

YORK – The York Dukes, who lost in the opening round of the Class B Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament, placed five girls on both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star all-state basketball honorable mention teams.

A total of 30 area athletes were chosen by the Omaha World-Herald and 28 by the Lincoln Journal Star to represent their teams as honorable mention selections.

Class B

York-Anna Briggs, Destiny Shepherd, Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl, Kiersten Portwine

Class C-2

Centennial- Catelynn Bargen, Cora Payne, Ella Wambold, Karley Naber. Only Bargen and Payne were chosen by the LJS.

Fillmore Central-Lexi Theis, Abby Nichols, Faith Engle.

Class D-1

Cross County-Josi Noble, Shyanne Anderson, Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell.

Heartland-Celesta Teijema, Lilly Carr, Hayden Mierau. Carr was selected by the LJS as was Cynthia Cerveny and Riley Goertzen.

McCool Junction- McKenna Yates

Class D-2

Exeter-Milligan-Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen, Jasmine Turrubiates.

Hampton-Zaya Stuart, Lillian Dose, Kylie Mersch, Nevaeh Lukassen.

High Plains-Hailey Lindburg, Rylee Ackerson.

Nebraska Lutheran- Lily Otte, OWH only.

