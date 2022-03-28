Area girls play their way onto All-State rosters

YORK – The York Dukes, who lost in the opening round of the Class B Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament, placed five girls on both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star all-state basketball honorable mention teams.
A total of 30 area athletes were chosen by the Omaha World-Herald and 28 by the Lincoln Journal Star to represent their teams as honorable mention selections.
Class B
York-Anna Briggs, Destiny Shepherd, Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl, Kiersten Portwine
Class C-2
Centennial- Catelynn Bargen, Cora Payne, Ella Wambold, Karley Naber. Only Bargen and Payne were chosen by the LJS.
Fillmore Central-Lexi Theis, Abby Nichols, Faith Engle.
Class D-1
Cross County-Josi Noble, Shyanne Anderson, Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell.
Heartland-Celesta Teijema, Lilly Carr, Hayden Mierau. Carr was selected by the LJS as was Cynthia Cerveny and Riley Goertzen.
McCool Junction- McKenna Yates
Class D-2
Exeter-Milligan-Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen, Jasmine Turrubiates.
Hampton-Zaya Stuart, Lillian Dose, Kylie Mersch, Nevaeh Lukassen.
High Plains-Hailey Lindburg, Rylee Ackerson.
Nebraska Lutheran- Lily Otte, OWH only.