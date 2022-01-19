Area girls basketball stat leaders:

YORK – With basketball conference tournaments right around the corner, half of the area’s 10 girls basketball teams sport a winning record this season. The York Dukes lead the way at 11-3, while Cross County (10-6), Exeter-Milligan (10-6), McCool Junction (9-4) and High Plains (7-6) are also above .500 two and a half months into the season.

The Cougars, Timberwolves, Mustangs and Storm will join Nebraska Lutheran and Hampton in York this weekend for the start of the Crossroads Conference tournament. Cross County is the No. 1 seed and faces the Hampton-East Butler winner Monday afternoon.

McCool Junction earned the No. 5 seed and squares off against Giltner on Saturday afternoon, while sixth-seed Exeter-Milligan takes on Shelby-Rising City and No. 7 seed High Plains faces Dorchester.

Nebraska Lutheran is the tournament’s No. 13 seed and opens against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.

Meanwhile, York earned the No. 2 seed in the Central Conference tournament and will host the Crete-Schuyler winner Tuesday evening at the Duke Dome for a spot in the semifinals in Seward, which will host both the semis and the finals next weekend.