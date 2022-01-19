Area girls basketball stat leaders:

YORK – With basketball conference tournaments right around the corner, half of the area’s 10 girls basketball teams sport a winning record this season. The York Dukes lead the way at 11-3, while Cross County (10-6), Exeter-Milligan (10-6), McCool Junction (9-4) and High Plains (7-6) are also above .500 two and a half months into the season.
The Cougars, Timberwolves, Mustangs and Storm will join Nebraska Lutheran and Hampton in York this weekend for the start of the Crossroads Conference tournament. Cross County is the No. 1 seed and faces the Hampton-East Butler winner Monday afternoon.
McCool Junction earned the No. 5 seed and squares off against Giltner on Saturday afternoon, while sixth-seed Exeter-Milligan takes on Shelby-Rising City and No. 7 seed High Plains faces Dorchester.
Nebraska Lutheran is the tournament’s No. 13 seed and opens against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
Meanwhile, York earned the No. 2 seed in the Central Conference tournament and will host the Crete-Schuyler winner Tuesday evening at the Duke Dome for a spot in the semifinals in Seward, which will host both the semis and the finals next weekend.
Centennial, Fillmore Central and Heartland will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament the following week, with opening-round games played at host schools.
Before the conference tournaments kick off, it’s time to take a look at the updated area statistical leaderboard. Stats are updated through Saturday’s games.
YNT Area Girls Basketball Statistical Leaders
Scoring Average
1. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 19.8
2. Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 14.6
3. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 12.5
4. Lily Otte JR. Nebraska Lutheran 11.9
5. Zaya Stuart SR. Hampton 11.8
Hailey Lindburg JR. High Plains 11.8
7. Celesta Teijema SR. Heartland 11.3
8. Rebecca Hueske FR. Nebraska Lutheran 9.8
9. Lilly Peterson SO. Cross County 9.7
Anna Briggs JR. York 9.7
10. Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 9.6
Abby Nichols SR. Fillmore Central 9.6
Rebounds per Game
1. Masa Scheierman SR. York 9.2
2. Zaya Stuart SR. Hampton 8.4
3. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 7.7
4. Rylee Ackerson FR. High Plains 7.4
5. Courtney Carlstrom FR. High Plains 6.5
6. Nevaeh Lukassen SO. Hampton 6.1
7. Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 5.9
Cynthia Cerveny SR. Heartland 5.9
9. Lilly Peterson SO. Cross County 5.8
Mattie Pohl SR. York 5.8
10.Kylie Mersch SR. Hampton 5.7
Assists per Game
1. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 3.9
2. Kylie Mersch SR. Hampton 3.8
3. Destiny Shepherd SR. York 3.7
4. Lillian Dose JR. Hampton 3.2
5. Josi Noble SR. Cross County 2.5
Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 2.5
Steals per Game
1. Sophia Helwig SR. Nebraska Lutheran 4.9
2. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 4.6
3. Lillian Dose JR. Hampton 3.7
4. Jadon Hess JR. McCool Junction 3.5
Celesta Teijema SR. Heartland 3.5
5. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 3.4
Shooting Percentage (min. 25 attempts)
1. Masa Scheierman SR. York 49-97 51%
2. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 76-162 47%
Emma Olsen SR. Exeter-Milligan 52-110 47%
Gavin Gilmore FR. Hampton 15-32 47%
5. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 90-202 45%
Sara Weisheit SO. McCool Junction 42-94 45%
Anna Briggs JR. York 61-135 45%
8. Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 70-158 44%
9. Faith Engle JR. Fillmore Central 50-117 43%
10.Cora Payne SO. Centennial 35-84 42%
3-Point Shooting Percentage (min. 15 shots)
1. Kiersten Portwine SO. York 27-57 47%
2. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 10-28 36%
3. Courtney Carlstrom FR. High Plains 9-26 35%
4. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 30-89 34%
5. Savannah Horne SO. Centennial 12-37 32%
Hailey Lindburg JR. High Plains 22-68 32%
Free-Throw Percentage (min. 20 shots)
1. Mattie Pohl SR. York 24-27 89%
2. Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 28-35 80%
McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 28-35 80%
4. Abby Nichols SR. Fillmore Central 37-49 76%
5. Chloe Sandell SR. Cross County 31-44 70%
Zaya Stuart SR. Hampton 37-53 70%
7. Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 52-75 69%
BriAnn Stutzman SO. McCool Junction 18-26 69%
9. Rebecca Hueske FR. Nebraska Lutheran 32-47 68%
Masa Scheierman SR. York 17-25 68%